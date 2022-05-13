Gemba Academy's New Coaching Kata Essentials Course Provides Effective Training to Improve Kata Skills, Achieve Individual Challenges, and Increase Organizational Coaching Capability
KELLER, Texas, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gemba Academy, the world's largest provider of continuous improvement, Lean, and Six Sigma training and certification is now offering an online, on-demand, video-based course on Coaching Kata Essentials. Part of a broader Toyota Kata training framework, this new course aims to develop the learner's Improvement Kata skill, enable them to achieve their challenge by attaining a series of target conditions, and increase coaching capability within the organization so that more leaders can practice, teach, manage, and improve using kata patterns.
"The Coaching Kata is a set of practice routines for teaching scientific thinking," says Kevin Meyer, co-founder, and partner of Gemba Academy. "This new course describes the main objectives and activities, the characteristics of the coach-learner relationship, the deliberate way questions are used, and how this contributes to establishing a continuous improvement culture."
Gemba Academy's Coaching Kata Essentials course consists of 18 parts:
- What Is the Coaching Kata?
- What Is Expected from a Kata Coach
- What It Takes to Be a Kata Coach
- Coaching to Understand the Challenge
- Coaching to Grasp the Current Condition
- Coaching the Process Analysis Kata
- Coaching the Next Target Condition
- Coaching to Identify Obstacles
- Coaching to Plan the Next Experiment
- What Is a Coaching Cycle?
- How to Do Coaching Cycles
- What Is the Five Questions Kata Coaching Card?
- Coaching to Reflect on the Last Experiment
- How Kata Coaches Ask Clarifying Questions
- How to Use a Kata Coaching Notebook
- Coaching to Reflect on the Improvement Kata Cycle
- What Is the Role of the Second Coach in Kata?
- How to Use the Coaching Cycles Observation Form
Prerequisites for practicing the Coaching Kata include first-hand experience and competence in the Improvement Kata. Coaches must be intimately familiar with the Improvement Kata patterns, steps, forms, and activities.
"Learning to think scientifically has been one of the greatest breakthroughs of my continuous improvement journey. This is why I am so excited to release our Coaching Kata Essentials course," states Ron Pereira, co-founder, and partner of Gemba Academy.
For information on Gemba Academy's full range of course offerings, please visit https://www.gembaacademy.com/.
To register for Gemba Academy's Coaching Kata Essentials course, go to https://www.gembaacademy.com/school-of-lean/toyota-kata/coaching-kata-essentials/what-is-the-coaching-kata.
About Gemba Academy:
Gemba Academy aims to help individuals and businesses develop an organizational culture of continuous improvement. Founded in 2009, Gemba Academy now offers over 2,000 training videos on Lean, Six Sigma, and continuous improvement. To learn more about Gemba Academy's online content, flexible training, expert coaching, and certifications, please visit https://www.gembaacademy.com/.
