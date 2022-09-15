Attendees will be able to explore how Sigmetrix can help capture, transfer, and retain critical product and process knowledge as well as delivering more innovative products through a better understanding of mechanical variation.
MCKINNEY, Texas, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sigmetrix, a company known for helping their customers produce better products through mechanical variation management, will exhibit at Autodesk University from September 27-29, 2022. Autodesk University is an opportunity to learn and connect with industry experts who are progressing architecture, engineering, construction, design, manufacturing, and media and entertainment. This year, one of the featured topics is to help improve your business—"from driving digital transformation to building resilience through sustainability and cloud-based solutions."
To be most effective throughout the life of the product, the dimension scheme and tolerance definitions must be defined by analysis, and the analysis data should be stored with the design data source. Doing this guarantees that those who support manufacturing and inspection have access to all information that may be helpful in troubleshooting issues that may arise. Furthermore, future design teams will benefit from being able to modify the work previously done instead of starting from scratch. Sigmetrix's solutions enable you to address these challenges and ensure success by addressing challenges related to loss of "tribal knowledge" and workforce attrition.
Our software can also guide your less than experienced users to make informed decisions and provide a consistent approach and common language that makes communication throughout the product lifecycle clear.
Traditional views on the management and understanding of mechanical variation have stifled innovation in some companies and limited them to only developing derivative products. The best-performing companies see how a consistent understanding of mechanical variation throughout an organization and the ability to quickly simulate sensitivity to variation in concepts leads to more innovative, breakthrough products. This is from several factors, including being able to:
- Check product/process feasibility before costly investment
- Compare multiple product/process concepts early in the process
- Remove barriers to innovation imposed by dependence on legacy tools/processes
- Provide insights that allow exploration of breakthrough change
- Analyze product concepts that had been considered too difficult to model
"Delivering more innovative products through better understanding of mechanical variation is one of our core businesses values that we will be highlighting during the conference," said Ed Walsh, VP of Global Sales at Sigmetrix. "Attendees will be able to learn how our training solutions can enable their product development teams to analyze concepts that had been considered too difficult to model and can provide insights that allow exploration of breakthrough change."
Sigmetrix is the provider of the technology that powers Autodesk Inventor's Tolerance Advisor and Tolerance Analysis tools. They are global leaders in training and consulting on topics of mechanical variation, GD&T, and dimensional management as well. This combination of products and services enable companies to better understand the impact of manufacturing variations on their designs, facilitating the ability to make more objective cost and quality decisions, achieving faster time to market, and delivering more innovative products. Their solutions include:
- Expert Training provided through more than a dozen instructor-led and computer-based courses covering basic to advanced GD&T/GPS, MBE, and MBD
- Consulting and implementation services team with years of experience in tolerance analysis and GD&T definition offers a variety of consulting services to augment your team, speed your project along and run analyses for your assemblies
- EZtol 1-D tolerance stackup analysis tool intended to replace spreadsheet-based strategies by supporting model-based stackups on models from most of the major CAD systems. EZtol has been adopted as the embedded 1-D tolerance stackup tool by Autodesk for inclusion in Autodesk® Inventor®.
- GD&T Advisor software authoring tool adopted by Autodesk for inclusion in Autodesk® Inventor®
- CETOL 6σ is a 3-D model-based tolerance analysis solution that works directly with your PTC® Creo®, CATIA®, SOLIDWORKS®, and Siemens NX™ CAD model data
