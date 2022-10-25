SPOTIO has again been recognized as one of Dallas-Fort Worth's Best Places To Work for in 2022.
ADDISON, Texas, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Every year, this annual award is organized by the Dallas Business Journal to recognize the companies that best embody strong, team-centric culture using feedback collected through anonymous employee surveys. SPOTIO is a DFW-based SaaS provider that has enabled field sales teams to become more efficient and productive since they began operations in 2014. This year, SPOTIO ranked 12th among the top 30 companies in the small business category and it's also the third time the company has received this distinction.
SPOTIO's leadership team was especially excited to receive such positive results based on the solid cultural foundation they've worked hard to achieve and maintain. According to SPOTIO's People Operations Director, Chereen Pasha, "This award is well deserved and a huge testament to the leaders creating a space of belonging and learning for our team members. It's uplifting for me to be a part of a supportive, motivating, and kind work community.SPOTIO is truly unique compared to traditional corporate environments. I think it's ahead of its time in the best way possible."
SPOTIO has aimed to have a positive work environment by keeping its core values and purpose at the center of everything they do, even while experiencing significant growth. The company has grown its employee number by about forty percent in the past year. They plan on celebrating this accomplishment with team members and leaders as a thank-you for contributing to their overall vision and success.
"It all starts with having a strong core purpose and core values at the center of everything we do. If this is done right, you'll attract and retain the right people with the right cultural match," said Founder and CEO Trey Gibson. "Doing this has kept SPOTIO's foundation strong, and we're grateful to have such awesome people on our team."
If you're interested in joining SPOTIO, the company has reported that they are looking to expand their team even more in the coming weeks. Those that may be interested in joining the team can apply at https://spotio.com/careers/.
About DBJ's Best Places to Work
Now in its 20th year, the Dallas Business Journal's Best Places to Work program showcases the top 100 companies in the North Texas region in five classifications: Micro (10-24 employees), Small (25-49), Medium (50-249), Large (250-999) and Extra-large (1000 +). To be eligible, organizations must have at least 10 employees and be located in Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Grayson, Johnson, Kaufman, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant or Wise counties. For the full list of DFW's Best Places to Work, click here.
About SPOTIO
SPOTIO is the leading field sales engagement platform built for field sales teams to grow pipelines, improve productivity, and close more deals. SPOTIO centralizes field sales team activities and provides sales organizations with the visibility and insight needed to drive revenue. Thousands of customers worldwide rely on SPOTIO to accelerate growth with their field sales teams. SPOTIO is a privately held company based in Addison, Texas.
