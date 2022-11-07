Globally Focused Family Office Deploys Meaningful Capital in Strong Fund Managers and Partners Closely as an Active Co-Investor
DALLAS, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beyond Capital Ventures (BCV) is pleased to announce that its venture capital fund, launched in 2021, has received a new investment of $1M from an important strategic partner: Shah Capital Partners (SCP). The two organizations share a mission: to seek out and support early-stage companies offering innovative solutions in industries such as healthcare and fintech, with potential for long-lasting impact.
SCP is a globally focused and diversified family office with investments in early-stage companies, venture and private equity funds, debt instruments, and real estate, as well as energy and renewables and other alternative investments. Notable examples of companies SCP invested at an early stage include Penumbra, Top Golf, Truvian, Epic Sciences, Netspeed, Vast Data, Extend, and more than 100 other young companies.
The fund's founding partners, Ajay Shah and Lata Krishnan, began their careers as entrepreneurs and operators, launching a Silicon Valley technology company as well as a private equity firm before starting SCP. Krishnan is also the co-founder of the American India Foundation (AIF), one of the largest India-focused foundations in the United States.
"The work of Shah Capital Partners and Beyond Capital Ventures is in complete alignment, and we are excited about the reach and impact this investment will have," said SCP Co-Founder Lata Krishnan. "As a family investment office with a global growth mindset, we look to deploy meaningful capital in strong fund managers who bring specific experience to their domains, which Eva Yazhari and the BCV team have in the impact venture capital space. We are excited to partner closely with Beyond Capital Ventures to become an active co-investor in Africa and India, and in particular, to support the next generation of female fund manager."
"The synergy that comes from working with like-minded investors such as SCP is invaluable," said Beyond Capital Ventures General Partner Eva Yazhari. "This investment in our fund will allow BCV to invest in even more early-stage companies that are addressing the needs of emerging consumers in India and East Africa. We are thrilled about this partnership and what it means for the conscious leaders we support."
ABOUT SHAH CAPITAL PARTNERS
Shah Capital Partners is a globally focused family investment office that has a strong track record in direct investing in early stage companies, venture and private equity funds, debt instruments and funds, real estate and real estate funds, as well as energy and renewables and other alternative investments. The family office also manages funds for the Krishnan-Shah Foundation, the nonprofit arm supporting the American India Foundation, as well as US and International development organizations in education, healthcare, livelihoods, climate and conservation, public broadcasting and media, and advanced research organizations.
ABOUT BEYOND CAPITAL VENTURES
Beyond Capital Ventures is an emerging markets impact venture capital firm, building a diversified, dynamic, and de-risked portfolio. The firm invests in the next wave of innovations that address the growing needs of 1 billion+ consumers in India and East Africa. Beyond Capital Ventures first closed in Spring 2021 and invests in conscious leaders building businesses to address growing needs in "need-to-have" sectors, primarily in healthcare, agriculture, and financial inclusion. The fund also pioneers an Equitable Venture structure that provides Series A-level founders in the portfolio with a profit share in the GP carry.
