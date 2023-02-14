The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® validates SignatureCare's unwavering commitment to continuous quality improvement and efforts to elevate the delivery of emergency medical care to all patients in Texas.
HOUSTON, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SignatureCare Emergency Center has received The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for delivering quality emergency medical care to all patients.
The Joint Commission, known worldwide for "supporting healthcare institutions and professionals in providing meaningful improvement in eliminating inequities in healthcare and the delivery of care," announced this week that all 20 SignatureCare Emergency Center ER locations have met its quality standard.
The Joint Commission also lauded SignatureCare for demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.
The Joint Commission Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a healthcare organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care to all patients.
According to The Joint Commission, "accreditation demonstrates your commitment to the compliance of rigorous standards and helps strengthen your organization's delivery of care."
SignatureCare Emergency Center's ER locations in Texas underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated our compliance with quality standards spanning several areas, including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, medication management, and rights and responsibilities of the individual.
The Joint Commission said its standards are developed in consultation with healthcare experts and providers, measurement experts, and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help healthcare organizations measure, assess and improve performance.
To receive the Gold Seal of Approval, The Joint Commission reviewers conducted onsite observations and interviews with SignatureCare management and onsite staff.
"As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible," says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive at The Joint Commission.
"We commend SignatureCare Emergency Center for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care," Pelletier added.
Dr. Christopher Langan, a board-certified Emergency Room Physician and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of SignatureCare Emergency Center, said it is gratifying to get The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® and certification.
"Being awarded The Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval® is a big deal. It is gratifying to know that our efforts to provide quality health care to all patients is being recognized by The Joint Commission."
"As an organization, SignatureCare Emergency Center will continue to work hard to ensure that we provide top notch emergency medical care to all patients, no matter the time they come into our emergency rooms," he continued.
Dr. Langan thanked SignatureCare's employees who work hard every day to ensure each patient that walks into any of the company's 20 emergency room locations in Texas receive the same quality emergency care 24/7.
"Without the hard work of our employees, we would not have received this worldwide recognition and seal of approval, so I extend my heart-felt thank you to all of our employees," he added.
About SignatureCare Emergency Center
Houston, TX-based SignatureCare Emergency Center owns 24-hour emergency centers throughout Texas, including nine ER locations in the Houston area (Montrose, Houston Heights, Cypress/FM 1960, Copperfield, Memorial City, Westchase, Bellaire, Mission Bend/Sugar Land, and Stafford), Atascocita/Humble, Killeen, Austin, Pflugerville, College Station/Bryan, Paris, Midland, Odessa, Texarkana, Spring, and Lewisville, TX.
Media Contact
Felix Ofiwe, SignatureCare Emergency Center, 832-699-3777, fofiwe@ercare24.com
SOURCE SignatureCare Emergency Center