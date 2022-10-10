Skyllful will be attending the DevLearn Conference & Expo in Las Vegas from October 26th to 28th 2022, exhibiting in booth 718.
MCKINNEY, Texas, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skyllful, the only end-to-end app simulation platform optimized for frontline systems training, announce they will be attending the DevLearn Conference & Expo in Las Vegas. Located at The Mirage Hotel from October 26th to 28th 2022, Skyllful is exhibiting in booth 718 and offering demonstrations of the platform on Wednesday, October 26th at 10:15 am or 2:30 pm, and Thursday, October 27th at 10:15 am or 2:30 pm.
Frontline and deskless workers represent 80% of the global workforce, with 75% spending most of their time at work using technology. Yet, 55% of frontline workers receive no formal training on technology, and 45% fear losing their jobs if they don't adapt to new technology.
With Skyllful's app simulation platform, instructional designers can easily create high-fidelity app simulations and deliver them to frontline workers on any device - so they can learn in the flow-of-work.
At DevLearn, attendees can see first-hand all three components of Skyllful's app-simulation platform:
- Skyllful Studio for easy content development
- Skyllful Simulator for on-demand frontline learning
- Skyllful IQ for in-depth adoption analytics
Additionally, Skyllful will be demonstrating our newest content development capabilities, Studio Replica Maker, and Skyllful Screenshot.
Designed for instructional designers, content developers, or anyone involved in creating systems training, Replica Maker represents a significant enhancement to Skyllful Studio's existing content authoring capabilities, introducing an artificial intelligence engine that automates the process of converting static screenshots into editable screen replicas used to create interactive app simulations.
Skyllful Screenshot is a mobile application designed to allow anyone to capture screenshots for use in the creation of systems training. Users can take screenshots of each step in an application workflow, add annotations to individual screens, and upload directly into Skyllful Studio.
"Skyllful's mission is making systems training better for frontline workers, and content creation easier for the instructional designers that support them," says Justin Lake, CEO of Skyllful. "We're excited to be at DevLearn and meet with learning professionals who are as passionate as we are about helping transform frontline learning experiences."
Skyllful will be conducting group demonstrations at DevLearn, booth 718, during the following times:
- Wednesday, October 26th at 10:15 am or 2:30 pm
- Thursday, October 27th at 10:15 am or 2:30 pm
- One-on-one demos are also available at any time during exhibition hours.
ABOUT SKYLLFUL
Skyllful is a leading provider of the only end-to-end app simulation platform optimized for frontline workers. With Skyllful, customers can easily create high-fidelity app simulations and deliver them to frontline workers on any device - so they can learn in the flow-of-work. Skyllful is based in the greater Dallas/Ft. Worth area of Texas. For more information, visit https://www.skyllful.com and follow us on Twitter @Skyllfulco.
