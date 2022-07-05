Procurement Package Contract Signing Ceremony with BaoViet Life Insurance, OpenSymmetry, and NGS
AUSTIN, Texas, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OpenSymmetry, a global consulting company specializing in the planning, implementation, and optimization of leading Sales Performance Management solutions, today announced a joint venture with NGS, a Vietnam-based SAP reseller. OpenSymmetry and NGS have been selected by BaoViet Life Insurance (BaoViet) to implement a Distribution Management System, on the SAP SaaS platform.
BaoViet is the largest Vietnamese insurance company, and seventh largest listed company by market capitalization. OpenSymmetry strategically partnered with NGS to enter into the Vietnamese market, and having BaoViet as their first customer in Vietnam, the stage has been set for OpenSymmetry to drive growth in the Southeast Asia region.
"Putting our customers at the center of everything we do is what we're about at BaoViet Insurance, and we were looking for a partner who is not only experienced, but trustworthy and have similar values. I'm happy to identify OpenSymmetry as our partner. They have similar values, and they are a strong leader globally in the field of Sales Performance Management. Their thought leadership gave us confidence to select them as our partner to implement our Distribution Management System using SAP Commissions for this important and high-visibility initiative which will help us to drive growth, and build trust with our agents and distribution partners," said. Mr. Hoang, Project Sponsor and COO, BaoViet Life Insurance. "With our experience working with them so far, we have observed OpenSymmetry always seeking ways to figure out how can they help us more, and their commitment to BaoViet as a partner has been above and beyond any other partner that I've dealt with in my many years in this business. Every OpenSymmetry employee that comes to our account is very much a part of the BaoViet family, and they really are one team for us."
The SAP implementation will span across 260,000 agents and 67 branches across Vietnam. OpenSymmetry and NGS, were evaluated on a scale of 1-1,000 and with an RFP response score of 90%+, and were selected in March, 2022. The project scope includes APM Pro for agent on-boarding, sales compensation, reporting, and workflows.
"OpenSymmetry is honored to deliver this strategic project for BaoViet, supporting their growth as the market leading insurance and finance company in Vietnam," said Anthony Hutchins, CEO of OpenSymmetry. "This is a significant milestone for OpenSymmetry as we continue our global expansion, with a focus on Southeast Asia. Vietnam is an exciting country to do business in, boasting the fastest growing economy in the region. We are excited to work with BaoViet, and our partners at NGS and SAP, as we deliver Sales Performance Management solutions to prestigious Vietnamese companies."
"I am incredibly proud of the APAC region's success," said Amit Arora, Vice President, APAC of OpenSymmetry. "It speaks volumes about our growth journey that in the last five years our revenue has doubled, our team has tripled, and we have expanded offices twice. As the leader of this region, I am focused on ensuring that our infrastructure and strategy evolve to sustain our growth."
OpenSymmetry is a strategic, global partner of SAP and recently named a Gold Partner for SAP Sales Performance Management technology. 45% of OpenSymmetry's consultants have expertise implementing and managing the SAP platform.
About OpenSymmetry
OpenSymmetry is an independent global consulting firm specializing in the planning, implementing, and optimizing of leading Sales Performance Management technology solutions. OpenSymmetry partners with clients driving operational efficiency in support of sales strategy.
OpenSymmetry has completed projects for more than 2,500 companies around the world ranging in size, scope, and complexity across multiple industries. OpenSymmetry is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in the United Kingdom and India.
About BaoViet Life Insurance
Baoviet Life Insurance Corporation is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Baoviet Holdings. Bao Viet Life is now one of the few life insurance companies in Vietnam with a long history of operation and increasingly asserting its leading position in the market. In recent years, Baoviet Life Insurance has strived constantly to fulfill the role and responsibility of Vietnam's leading insurer in providing insurance services and risk management consultancy to various customers from corporations to individuals and households. With strong financial capacity, professional human resources and service, close collaboration with leading international reinsurers and brokers, Baoviet Insurance has the ability to offer insurance services to all economic entities and sectors from the Government's large-scale projects to individual customers' needs.
Besides, Baoviet Insurance has always focused on claim support and settlement service for customers as well as corporate social responsibility, in order to ensure sustainable development and improve the community's welfare.
About NGS
NGS is one of the leading technology companies in Vietnam, specializes in providing products and solutions on systems integration solutions, telecommunications services and information technology training.
