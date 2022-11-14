The partnership will include more than 100 firms as well as 300+ new members.
DALLAS, Texas, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At the NAILBA 41 Annual Meeting today, Finseca and its NAILBA Community announced the first-ever 100% enterprise membership with LIBRA, the largest independently owned life insurance marketing organization (IMO) in the United States.
"This is truly historic," said Marc Cadin, Finseca's CEO. "Never before – in the history of any organization representing the profession – has a partnership like this come together. We knew the merger between NAILBA and Finseca would result in stronger brokerage distribution and accelerated efforts to reunify the profession. We are thrilled this partnership is being formed as quickly as it is and on such a massive scale. This is a testament to Bill Shelow and the LIBRA Board of Directors' leadership. Their commitment to 100% membership means there will be no free riders and a much stronger influence when it comes to our advocacy and elevate work on behalf of the profession."
"The NAILBA and Finseca merger was exciting for so many reasons, but now we're starting to see its impact take shape in both advocacy and elevating the profession," said Bill Shelow, LIBRA's President and CEO. "Building on the strong legacy of NAILBA, Finseca is creating something very special. We are extremely excited to have a seat at the table not only to help our firms enjoy enhanced professional development but also increased visibility for those in the brokerage community, especially women. On the heels of the pandemic, so many Americans have refocused their attention on their holistic financial security needs, and thanks to the efforts of Finseca what we're doing together will transform the way people understand how to meet those needs."
"Partnerships like this one with LIBRA open up incredible opportunities for the financial security profession – across distribution – to help advance policies that promote financial security for all," said Chip Van Dusen, Diversified Brokerage Services President and CEO and Finseca's Advocacy Committee Chair. "I'm very grateful to Bill and his entire team for seeing the vision of a united effort under the Finseca umbrella. What we're building is an even stronger, collective voice for our profession and the clients we serve with policymakers and regulators."
