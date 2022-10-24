Groups Partner to Encourage Building Owners and Managers to Light Buildings Purple on Veterans Day, November 11, for the 240th Anniversary of the Purple Heart Award
HOUSTON, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Flag Foundation (NFF) has partnered with the Military Order of the Purple Heart (the only Congressionally Chartered Purple Heart Organization in our Country) to honor the 240th Anniversary of the Purple Heart Award. To celebrate, the NFF is planning a LIGHT TO UNITE night on Veterans Day, November 11, 2022. Houston BOMA and the Downtown District have partnered with the National Flag Foundation to promote the initiative.
As part of the initiative, Houston BOMA and the Downtown District have encouraged building owners and managers to participate by lighting their buildings in purple (or, if not possible, red, white, and blue) on November 11 to bring much-needed attention to the Military Order of the Purple Heart and the many deserving Purple Heart Medal recipients who find themselves in need on multiple levels. Participating buildings will be joining dozens of other buildings and organizations across the nation in this display of solidarity and unity for those that served and paid a dear price to preserve the freedoms we all enjoy daily.
Houston BOMA is hosting a LIGHT TO UNITE opening ceremony at Wells Fargo Plaza, 1000 Louisiana Street, on November 11 at 11:15 AM. Representatives from participating buildings, public officials, local media, veterans, and the general public will be invited to see the United States Marine Corps Color Guard present the colors to commemorate the occasion.
For more information or for photos from the event, please contact Shannon Roberts at 713.255.9183 or sroberts@houstonboma.org.
To learn more about the LIGHT TO UNITE initiative, please see the launch video.
The Houston Building Owners and Managers Association (Houston BOMA) is the premier commercial real estate association for commercial building owners, property managers, engineers, and vendors in the greater Houston area.
Contact:
Shannon Roberts, Houston BOMA Director of Communications & Marketing
Ph: 713.255.9183 | Email: sroberts@houstonboma.org
###
Media Contact
Shannon Roberts, Houston BOMA, 1 7132559183, sroberts@houstonboma.org
SOURCE Houston BOMA