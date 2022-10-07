The company upholds its commitment to recruiting and retaining top talent across its workforce
HOUSTON, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smith, a leading independent distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces that it was named to Comparably's lists for Best Company Compensation and Best Company Perks & Benefits. These recognitions are based exclusively on anonymous employee feedback on the Comparably website. This is the first time Smith has been named to either list.
"We are honored to be named to the Best Company Compensation and Best Company Benefits & Perks lists by Comparably," said Patti Everitt, Director of Human Resources at Smith. "Our leadership has always prioritized employee satisfaction in our business model, and one of the best ways to achieve this is to properly compensate our workforce for the immeasurable value they bring to Smith."
The company offers exceptional benefits and compensation packages to its global employees, including top-tier medical coverage, generous retirement contributions, and flexible paid time off. Employees at Smith's world headquarters in Houston enjoy access to the company's 6,700-square-foot onsite fitness center, complete with full locker rooms and towel service, and regional employees can participate in the company's wellness reimbursement program, which helps to offset expenses for activities such as gym memberships, fitness classes, and more. Smith's salespeople also earn uncapped commission on top of their competitive base pay.
Smith also places heavy emphasis on training and development to promote employee growth and retention. The company provides its employees with a variety of tools, resources, and services to help them plan their career development. All employees are onboarded and receive ongoing training through the company's award-winning learning and development platform, Smith University. Smith also has numerous employee-retention policies in place to support and promote work-life balance, continuous employee development, manager autonomy, and open communication and feedback with both direct and upper management.
"Employee development and retention have been pillars of our company for nearly 40 years," said Patti. "We strive to create an environment that is welcoming to our new hires and that will also set them up for success for many years to come."
Smith is an equal employment opportunity and affirmative action employer and actively takes measures to encourage a diverse workforce. The company's co-founders and directors, Bob and Lee Ackerley, were also recently named Best CEOs for Diversity by Comparably. This award is based exclusively on anonymous feedback from Smith's employees of color on the Comparably website.
"We are proud of our efforts to promote and integrate diversity, equity, and inclusion into Smith's culture, and we continue to look for new opportunities to embrace and strengthen these values," said Patti. "As we continue to see unprecedented growth in our industry, we are excited to add to Smith's many diverse voices and experiences through our ongoing recruitment and employee-engagement programming."
About Smith
Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and directional drilling systems. In 17 cities around the world, Smith's legion of employees communicates in 50 languages and dialects and buys and sells components 24 hours per day, generating global annual sales in excess of $3.4 billion in 2021. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. The support of Smith's flexible Intelligent DistributionTM model optimizes customers' supply chains from beginning to end, including offering customized options for IT asset disposition that deliver maximum ROI, sustainability, and security. Smith's testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, and Amsterdam cover critical areas like quality management, counterfeit prevention, and environmental safety. Smith's operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company's global IT infrastructure, offering real-time, global inventory and logistics visibility. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number seven among all global distributors. For more information, please visit http://www.smithweb.com or reach out to a Smith representative any time of day at +1 713.430.3000.
