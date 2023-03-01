Cognota and Schoox will offer solutions to ensure learning teams are aligned with the business.
AUSTIN, Texas, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Learning management and talent development software provider Schoox today announced a new partnership with Cognota, the leading provider of operations software built specifically for learning and development teams.
"There is a natural fit between what we are doing with LearnOps and the value Schoox delivers to its customers. A LearnOps platform is a hub where learning and development (L&D) teams collaborate, plan, budget, prioritize work. Schoox delivers the outcome of that work to learners and measures results," said Ryan Austin, CEO of Cognota. "Our partnership opens the opportunity for organizations to leverage our first-of-its-kind software to streamline operational capabilities in addition to the benefits Schoox provides."
Cognota's platform is designed to give L&D teams the visibility they need to drive additional value at a time when companies are looking to attract, upskill and retain employees.
"We frequently evaluate innovative solutions to provide our customers with additional value," said Lefteris Ntouanoglou, founder and CEO of Schoox. "We're thrilled to partner with Cognota and provide customers with the ability to make better, data-informed decisions."
Together, Cognota and Schoox offer critical solutions to make certain that L&D teams are fully equipped to support the goals of the business.
About Cognota
Cognota (formerly Synapse) is the first and only LearnOps® platform for corporate Learning and Development teams. Our award-winning software streamlines L&D processes such as training intake, project and capacity planning, and content design, allowing learning teams to work more efficiently and effectively while providing access to much-needed data and insights about their operations. This first-of-its-kind software allows customers to get better visibility into the training needs of their businesses and consolidate disparate tools they are using so they can make better, more strategic decisions about L&D investments and measure impact. If you're interested in learning more about Cognota's LearnOps® platform, call 1-800-341-2823, email info@cognota.com or visit cognota.com.
About Schoox
Schoox is workplace learning software with a people-first twist. People aren't cogs, and Schoox was designed for how humans actually learn. We keep learners curious by letting you deliver more kinds of content wherever they are, from the front line to the corporate office. And by making learning easy, accessible, rewarding, and fun, we help you get everyone more excited about their career development. Learners can "up" their skills, grow on the job, and get more done—and you can measure the impact of their awesome accomplishments. Schoox powers people-focused learning experiences for organizations around the world, including Subway, Celebrity Cruises, Phillips 66, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox.com.
Media Contact
Michelle Sullivan, Schoox, +1.703.283.9272, m.sullivan@schoox.com
Lauren Farrell, Cognota, 1 800-341-2823, lauren.farrell@cognota.com
