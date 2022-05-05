Acclaimed real estate agent Lisa Copeland accepts the invitation to Haute Residence's invite-only Network. Lisa Copeland exclusively represents the luxury real estate market in Austin, TX.
AUSTIN, Texas, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a licensed agent and experienced mortgage industry professional with more than 25 years of experience, Lisa Copeland will help clients navigate the complex Central Texas market and accomplish their goals. Lisa very much appreciates her partnership and affiliation with Tarek El Moussa from HGTV. They have formed The Agentcy brokered by eXp Realty, LLC. They have created a team of experts; seasoned and successful men and women to help guide clients through the purchase or sale of one of their largest assets.
Lisa's clients will benefit from all of the attention and guidance they'd hope for during such a personal endeavor along with her thoughtful and proven business model. Her keen intuition on what motivates people to buy/ sell, combined with strong negotiation strategies continues to produce happy clients, repeat business, and plenty of referrals.
Before transitioning to real estate, she founded Austin Mortgage Associates in 2000. As CEO of the company, she personally originated and funded over $550 million dollars in residential mortgages comprised of Conventional, FHA, VA, and construction loans. Over the course of two decades in the industry, she brought all types of transactions to closing—everything from simple residential home sales to highly challenging business investments.
