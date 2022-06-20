Today Show's Carson Daly has new low-back pain procedure, Intracept, available in Grapevine and Fort Worth, Texas, with spine care team at North Texas Orthopedics & Spine Center
FORT WORTH, Texas, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The breakthrough back procedure that is making the news and is now helping TODAY host Carson Daly also helps many Dallas/Forth Worth community members through the team at North Texas Orthopedics & Spine Center.
Highlights of the novel procedure, Intracept by Relievant, include:
- Same-day, minimally invasive procedure with a quick recovery that treats pain at the source.
- Offers long-term pain reduction and function improvement shown five years post-procedure.*
- Decreases opioid use and pain injection use long-term.*
- Very high patient satisfaction rate.*
"At North Texas Orthopedics & Spine Center, we believe in giving people the best possible options for their unique concerns, which includes leading-edge techniques like Intracept," says fellowship-trained and double-board-certified as an interventional spine and pain physician, Dr. Melissa Murphy. "Low back pain is a common and growing problem, and Intracept is a small procedure that can provide a big impact on improving lifestyle and function."
Find out more about Intracept and back pain care options available in the Dallas/Forth Worth area by visiting with a specialist at North Texas Orthopedics & Spine Center. Patients in need of spine and pain-related care can call (817) 481-2121 for an appointment or visit http://www.ntxortho.com to learn more.
*Fischgrund J, Rhyne A, Macadaeg K, et al. Long-term outcomes following intraosseous basivertebral nerve ablation for the treatment of chronic low back pain: 5-year treatment arm results from a prospective randomized double-blind sham-controlled multi-center study. Eur Spine J. 2020;29(8):1925-34. doi.org/10.1007/s00586-020-06448-x
Media Contact
Mackenzie Groff, North Texas Orthopedics & Spine Center, 4029837257, mackenzie@venel.com
SOURCE North Texas Orthopedics & Spine Center