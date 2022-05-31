Istation is exclusive reseller of the Lexile and Quantile Educator Academy
DURHAM, N.C. and DALLAS, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Istation, a leader in educational technology, and MetaMetrics®, developer of the Lexile® and Quantile® Frameworks, today announced an expanded partnership that will allow educators to become experts on using Lexile and Quantile measures to accelerate student learning. Istation is now the exclusive education reseller of the Lexile and Quantile Educator Academy.
Launched by MetaMetrics in February 2021, the Lexile and Quantile Educator Academy was developed in partnership with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. This program provides meaningful instruction to help educators learn how to use Lexile and Quantile measures to differentiate instruction, communicate effectively with parents and peers, and improve student learning.
Hundreds of educators from around the country, who have already completed the courses, have high praise for the Educator Academy.
Kasey Gilmore, a math interventionist at Chapel Hill Independent School District Junior High in Texas, said, "The one thing teachers need is more time and the Educator Academy showed me how I can quickly and easily use free math resources that are aligned to state standards to differentiate learning for my students."
Each course is 10-hours, self-paced and asynchronous. On the Lexile Certification Course, educators receive in-depth information about the Lexile Framework for Reading, ranging from foundational knowledge and research to detailed examples of how to use the tools on the Lexile & Quantile Hub to make data-driven decisions that enhance instruction.
The Quantile Certification Course provides detailed information about the Quantile Framework for Mathematics, including essential knowledge about the measures, the research that supports them and ways to use the measures to improve student learning and prepare students for college and career success.
"We are delighted to announce an expanded partnership with MetaMetrics," said Ossa Fisher, President and COO of Istation. "At Istation, we know how critical it is to support the continuous professional development of educators. We look forward to empowering your classrooms with new growth opportunities!"
Upon completion of the professional development courses, teachers become Certified Lexile and Quantile Educators. In addition, in more than 20 states, teachers will be awarded CEUs or professional development hours on completion of each course.
"If children are our most important assets then teaching is our most important profession," said Malbert Smith, CEO and co-founder, MetaMetrics. "We've heard from many teachers how our Educator Academy helped them save time and meet students where they are. We are thrilled to partner with Istation to expand adoption of the Educator Academy."
Istation and MetaMetrics have been partners since 2014, when MetaMetrics' Lexile scale was linked with the ISIP Early Reading and ISIP Advanced Reading assessment. To learn more about pricing and the Lexile and Quantile Educator Academy, visit info.istation.com/metametrics.
About Istation
Founded in 1998 and based in Dallas, Texas, Istation (Imagination Station) has become one of the nation's leading providers of richly animated, game-like educational technology. Winner of several national educational technology awards, the Istation program puts more instructional time in the classroom through small-group and collaborative instruction. Istation's innovative reading, math and Spanish programs immerse students in an engaging and interactive environment and inspire them to learn. Additionally, administrators and educators can use Istation to easily track the progress of their students, schools and classrooms. Istation now serves over 4 million students throughout the United States and in several other countries.
About MetaMetrics
MetaMetrics is an award-winning education technology organization that offers the only scientifically valid, universal scales for measuring silent and oral reading and listening (Lexile) and math (Quantile) with plans to develop measures for writing. The Lexile and Quantile Frameworks measure student ability and the complexity of the content they encounter. Lexile and Quantile measures and related technologies link assessment to instruction and provide next steps for students of all ages and abilities. The measures also provide valuable insights about students' potential for growth. MetaMetrics' measures, products and services are licensed to dozens of education product companies to help achieve that growth. For 35 years, MetaMetrics' work is increasingly recognized for its research-based approach to improving learning. For more information, visit metametricsinc.com.
Media Contact
Lisa A Wolfe, MetaMetrics, 3129538085, lwolfe@lwolfe.com
SOURCE MetaMetrics