Groundbreaking political info search app now has databases in 10 states and U.S. Congress.
AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cirql, a mobile app that provides the most efficient means to access information on Texas' elected officials, has expanded its services to include new states. Establishing itself as the most efficient means to access information on statewide officials, lobbyists, and campaign finance, Cirql has expanded its database to include the following states: California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and US Congress.
Founded by Eric Wright in 2020, Cirql aggregates detailed information including contact information, official websites, campaign websites, committee memberships, staff listings, vote counts, staff emails, and more. With over 25 years of experience within the Texas state government, Wright wished to create an accessible political platform to help communities get in touch and stay informed with their local representatives.
"Politics is public information," Wright says. "Cirql was designed on that principle. We wanted to give concerned voters, and those who are in the business of politics, an app that helps them in making conscious, informed decisions on state policies and governance."
Cirql is a simple, yet insightful tool. Users can stay notified when lobbyists register for companies and organizations relevant to their interest. The app also offers a comprehensive list of state agency directories. In addition to House and Senate members representing their district, committee memberships, and staff listing. Users can even track and count votes, as well as their own campaign contributions.
Cirql is available to download for free with paid upgrades in the Apple and Google Play stores. Download the app today.
