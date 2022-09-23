Superior Fence & Rail, the leading fence franchise in North America has added its sixth Texas location serving the Woodlands, Spring, Cypress, and Humble areas
SPRING, Texas, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Superior Fence & Rail is happy to announce its newest location is now open. Owned by Simon and Noreen Kane, the new location is now the sixth franchise in the state of Texas.
Simon Kane has spent the last 22 years in leadership and management roles for both large and small businesses while Noreen is a health care provider with a passion to serve people. In addition, they own a mosquito control company in Montgomery and Harris counties and manage a portfolio of rental properties. When looking to further diversify, Superior Fence & Rail became a standout opportunity.
"The expertise and skillsets of the Superior Fence & Rail team stood apart from other opportunities," says Simon. "In such a fragmented industry, SFR excels with their exceptional quality service and products. Their standards and expectations align very well with what we want to deliver as business owners."
"We are excited to welcome Simon and Noreen to the Superior family," says Zach Peyton, Brand President of Superior Fence & Rail. "They know how to build a team that is dedicated to client service and there is no doubt they will be the leading fence company in Spring in no time"
Superior Fence & Rail of Spring services the greater spring area including the Woodlands, Cypress, and Humble.
About Superior Fence & Rail
Superior Fence & Rail was founded in Florida and began franchising in the U.S. in 2017. Headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, Superior Fence & Rail is committed to providing first class service and quality fence products. Learn more about Superior Fence & Rail at superiorfenceandrail.com or fencefranchise.superiorfenceandrail.com
Media Contact
Jane Campbell, Outdoor Living Brands, 8043536999, jcampbell@outdoorlivingbrands.com
SOURCE Superior Fence & Rail