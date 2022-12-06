For this niche patient population, the program offers a refreshing solution to the lack of customizable, specialty pharmacy services currently available
GREENSBORO, N.C., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AvevoRx, a national, independent provider of specialty infusion pharmacy services, has announced the development of its new program to serve patient populations facing hemophilia and additional rare bleeding disorders. The program will help fill a market gap for patients with such indications who are often faced with a lack of accessible, personalized specialty infusion and pharmacy services to properly manage their diseases.
"The bleeding disorders community is vastly underserved when patients are pressured to use "big box," mail order pharmacies. AvevoRx fights to provide best-in-class nursing services, clinical programs, and white glove consumer advocacy," said Philip Rielly, co-founder of AvevoRx. "The population of hemophilia patients in the United States hovers around 17,000 nationally, and we believe that the market remains strong for a highly specialized, customizable specialty pharmacy. We will use our extensive experience to advocate for our patients to access the best possible care."
Leading the new program for AvevoRx will be Norma Gowdy, RN, MSN, an industry veteran with more than a decade's experience in rare bleeding disorder patient management and program development. Ms. Gowdy will give structure to AvevoRx's suite of custom bleeding disorder services.
"Blood disorders treated through infusion therapies require a customer-centered approach that focuses on each patient individually," said Ms. Gowdy. "At AvevoRx, our commitment to quality, customized services are a natural fit in serving this population. That level of customer service is unmatched by our larger competitors, and will benefit patients, prescribing physicians, and plans alike."
Ms. Gowdy began her work in the industry in 2007, as a volunteer with her local chapter of the National Hemophilia Foundation. A Registered Nurse, she holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Xavier University in Cincinnati, OH, and earned her master's degree in nursing from the nearby College of Mount St Joseph. Her experience in the bleeding disorder space spans patient advocacy, sales, and team leadership throughout her career in small, mid-size, and large specialty pharmacies. She has translated her personal interactions into a relationship-driven healthcare career, centered around providing custom, personal solutions to providers and patients.
For more information on bleeding disorders, visit the National Hemophilia Foundation online at http://www.hemophilia.org.
AvevoRx currently serves patients in several states and continues to grow. Visit http://www.AvevoRx.com or call 877-AvevoRx to learn more.
About AvevoRx
AvevoRx is a bespoke, independent provider of specialty infusion pharmacy services. The company focuses on the highest-quality, personalized care customized to patients facing various complex, chronic disorders. Treatments are made available via specialized pharmacy locations, field nurses, and additional support staff throughout the United States. AvevoRx also provides acute infusion therapies for patients with short-term therapeutic needs on a regional basis. Privately held, the company was founded in 2021 by a small group of industry veterans with a combined experience of more than 130 years. AvevoRx is headquartered in North Carolina. To learn more, visit http://www.AvevoRx.com or follow us on Instagram or LinkedIn.
