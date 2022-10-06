Corpus Christi Police and Fire Departments use AVISION UTM platform to manage their drone operations and stream live video from a disaster. City and county emergency operation centers coordinate resources and provide critical real-time information to the agencies involved in the disaster response.
AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avision's research partner Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi's Lone Star UAS Center of Excellence & Innovation (LSUASC) yesterday announced a first of its kind effort between state, county and city agencies to provide Texans safer skies and next generation disaster response services.
Beginning in 2015, Avision partnered with NASA to help build the foundations of UTM. In 2019, Avision joined efforts with LSUASC, NASA, and the FAA to demonstrate and validate key airspace services needed to recognize and integrate drones safely into the national airspace. Today, Avision's next-generation airspace management services are deployed in the US and internationally.
AVISION UTM platform provides LSUASC with drone mission planning, airspace management, and flight execution services. LSUASC extends Avision's reach by fostering partnerships via research work, live flight demonstrations, data validation, and coordinating with key agencies.
Tye Payne, LSUASC Assistant Director Operations, Testing & Evaluation noted that in the aftermath of a disaster, time is of the essence. First responders need fast, accurate information to save lives, and LSUASC can provide it.
Avision's Emergency Response Dashboard provides real-time situational awareness to state, county, and city disaster coordinators. Avision's SAAS-based platform offers insights on where resources are deployed and how close to the emergency those resources can and should be positioned.
"This aircraft and first responder detailed information and the way Avision displays it is really revolutionary and will save lives," said Corpus Christi Emergency Management Coordinator Billy Delgado.
As a part of this effort, Corpus Christi Police and Fire Departments are using Avision's Flight Intelligence™ with their drones to coordinate resources and stream live video from a disaster, giving agencies involved direct access to resource information.
"When we look at the outcome of these efforts - with upstream and downstream agencies working together and more importantly sharing critical information in real-time - that is the real value of the solution our company provides," said Stas Mozolyuk.
Avision, Inc. is a Santa Monica-based airspace management technology provider with offices in Austin. For more information, visit http://www.avision.io
