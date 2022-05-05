Redden Farms is a brand-new 55+ active adult community.
SOUTHLAKE, Texas, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coming soon: New private 55+ gated community enclave of 169 new homes
Impression Homes today announced the release of new homes coming soon in the master-planned community Redden Farms, just 5-minutes from downtown Midlothian, and about a half-hour from Dallas/Fort Worth.
Redden Farms is a brand-new 55+ active adult community and Impression Homes is releasing 169 brand-new homes throughout multiple phases, within a gated enclave of the master-planned community. Along with beautiful local parks, private community amenities will include a swimming pool, clubhouse with gym, pickleball courts, and walking trails.
These new active adult homes are available in the Symphony Series: six comfortable designs, specifically for the active adult. There are four 1-story and two 2-story floorplan options that feature first-floor owner's suites, brick and stone elevations, covered patios, and 2-car garages. All home designs come equipped with Living Smarter home automation features.
"With considerable experience accommodating buyers 55+ in DFW with quality built, affordable new homes, Impression Homes is excited to launch its Symphony Series offering in Redden Farms," stated Steve Langridge, Division President at Impression Homes. "We have come to learn the wants and needs of baby boomers vary greatly, and what we have coming soon in Redden Farms is variety," he explained. "From our new customer-inspired floor plans to the amenities, there is something for every interest offered in an intimate setting where active adults can thrive as part of a close-knit community."
Interesting boutiques and delicious local restaurants are nearby, including local barbecue, Mexican food, and classic American, making lunch and dinner easy. Additionally, because this new community is conveniently located near Highways 67 and 287, the excitement of entertainment, cuisine, and luxury shopping in Dallas/Fort Worth is only 30-minutes away.
Pricing starts in the $300k's and floorplans range from 1,600 Sq. Ft. – 2,500 Sq. Ft. Homes will become available for sale in early 2023, but interested buyers are encouraged to join the VIP list now to lock in availability and options.
Learn more about these coming soon Dallas/Fort Worth area new homes and join the VIP list for Redden Farms at https://www.impressionhomes.net/community/redden-farms-active-adult/.
