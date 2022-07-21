EPC Group announced today that William H. "Billy" Bauch has been appointed to President, effective July 19, 2022. As President, Bauch will take primary responsibility for accelerating firmwide operational performance and growth of the company's business model as well as the organizations overall continued expansion.
HOUSTON, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EPC Group announced today that William H. "Billy" Bauch has been appointed to President, effective July 19, 2022. As President, Bauch will take primary responsibility for accelerating firmwide operational performance and growth of the company's business model as well as the organizations overall continued expansion.
"Bauch is an exceptional business leader, and he has a proven track record around the ability to grow and manage businesses, develop talented leaders, assist in organizational transform, and integrate acquisitions, all while delivering strong financial results," said Errin O'Connor, EPC Group's Founder and Chief Architect. "As President, Bauch will work with O'Connor and other key divisional stakeholders in the company to drive operational performance, accelerate the execution of our strategy, and help us gain efficiencies that lead to faster growth."
William H. "Billy" Bauch has been actively involved in the financial sector for approximately 30 years as an attorney, investment banker, executive recruiter and most recently as an executive in the asset management sector.
From 2012 to 2018, Mr. Bauch was the CFO & CCO of Center Coast Capital, an asset management firm that managed approximately $4 billion of equity investments. The firm was acquired by Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) in 2018. After the acquisition, Mr. Bauch was a Managing Director with Brookfield Public Securities Group through 2020.
Earlier in his career, Mr. Bauch served as a Managing Director with CIBC Oppenheimer where he opened their Houston investment banking office and later served as the head of CIBC's Midstream Energy Practice. He began his career as a corporate and securities attorney with Norton Rose Fulbright.
Mr. Bauch holds a Juris Doctorate degree and a Bachelor's degree in Accountancy from the University of Mississippi, graduating cum laude. He also has a Master's of Law (LL.M) degree from the New York University School of Law. Mr. Bauch is a non-practicing CPA.
About EPC Group:
EPC Group has a long history as a leading Microsoft Office 365, SharePoint, Azure, Power BI, MS Teams and Dynamics 365 technology consulting firm. Founded in 1997, EPC Group has been pioneering the way organizations collaborate at a rapid and unparalleled rate. We leverage the entire Microsoft stack as a leading cloud consulting services provider and are focused on all 30 core Microsoft technologies. EPC Group has one of the industries most recognized "24/7/365" IT Managed Services practices that allows us to not only provide managed services but to also be a trusted provider for project-based consulting work and a one-stop shop for our client's needs. We truly can ensure your projects success. Our time tested and proven "from the consulting trenches" strategies have served as the foundation for solutions for thousands of organizations. To learn more about EPC Group, visit https://www.epcgroup.net.
