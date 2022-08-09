Chalk Mountain wins the 2022 Texas Trucking Association Truck Safety Contest Grand Champion Award and the Great West Safety Award for outstanding achievement in highway safety - Local Over 10-Million Mile category. Left to right, David Bowe, President, Chalk Mountain, Dean Cox, Vice President of Safety, Chalk Mountain, David Serach, Director of Safety, Chalk Mountain, Michael Metzger, Assistant Vice President, Great West Casualty Company, and Ernesto Gaytan, Jr, Chairman, Texas Trucking Assoc.