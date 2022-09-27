Partnership will efficiently enable lenders to reduce fraud and manage risk, driving faster turnaround times and more accurate credit evaluations
SAN FRANCISCO and AUSTIN, Texas, September 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SentiLink, the leading provider of identity verification and fraud detection solutions, and Lendflow, an leader in embedded finance and credit decisioning, are proud to announce a new partnership that enables customers to fight financial crime in the small and medium-size business lending market.
"Our partnership with Sentilink has enabled our clients to streamline and automate the onboarding and underwriting of businesses and their owners," said Jon Fry, CEO and Co-founder of Lendflow. "Sentilink's identity fraud solution helps our clients increase operational efficiencies and drive down underwriting costs, which in turn helps them provide faster and better-priced credit products to their SMB customers. That's a big win for the industry as a whole."
Lendflow provides the infrastructure for new and established capital providers to build and launch innovative credit products to better serve the SMB lending market. Their Credit Decisioning Engine and Credit Data Services aggregate numerous data sources that enable fintechs, SaaS companies and lenders to bring to market innovative lending solutions tailored to their customer base. Data sources include KYC (identity verification), KYB, Cash Flow Analysis, Business Credit Reports, Personal Credit, and more.
"We're excited to partner with Lendflow to address identity fraud and empower more innovative companies to reach the SMB lending market," said Naftali Harris, CEO and co-founder, SentiLink. "Underwriting small business loans isn't a one-size-fits-all proposition, which Lendflow's platform helps solve. Combined with our solutions that stop identity theft and synthetic fraud at the point of application, as well as our compliance-focused KYC tools, this partnership will fuel the flow of capital into American small businesses while reducing fraud risk."
SentiLink reviews consumer data provided at the point of account origination and returns scores, attributes and critical insights indicating the likelihood that an application is fraudulent. By combining proprietary data and deep insight on fraud and identity, SentiLink's unique approach and innovative product suite helps manage risk, reduce fraud, and approve more good customers faster.
About Lendflow
Lendflow is a technology leader that provides embedded credit infrastructure for fintechs, lenders and vertical SaaS platforms to build, embed and launch credit products. Lendflow combines a powerful decisioning engine that includes data aggregation, decisioning, monitoring and scoring with a robust marketplace of specialized lenders and contextually embedded product placements. With Lendflow, fintechs can launch credit products in days, SaaS companies can increase customer engagement and retention with embedded credit, lenders can expand their reach to qualified SMBs and SMBs can quickly access capital to power their growth.
About SentiLink
SentiLink, the leader in identity verification technology, provides financial institutions and fintechs with best-in-class solutions to prevent synthetic fraud, identity theft and emerging forms of first-party fraud, as well as compliance-focused KYC Insights and access to the eCBSV SSN verification service. Founded in 2017 by Naftali Harris and Max Blumenfeld, creators of the risk and fraud systems at Affirm, SentiLink has raised $85M to date from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Craft Ventures, and NYCA Partners, among others.
