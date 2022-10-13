Prospective buyers in Waco, Texas, can get the 2023 Hyundai SONATA at Greg May Hyundai.
WACO, Texas, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers in Waco, Texas, can purchase the 2023 model of the Hyundai SONATA at Greg May Hyundai dealership.
The 2023 Hyundai SONATA is available in five trim levels- SE, SEL, SEL Plus, N Line and Limited. The dealership currently has the SEL trim in its online inventory, while the N trims will arrive shortly. With a sales price of $28,465, the SEL trim of the 2023 Hyundai SONATA comes with a finance option of 1.9% APR for 36 months.
The 2023 Hyundai SONATA SEL is equipped with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that generates 191 hp. The model has a mileage rating of 27 mpg in the city and 37 mpg on highways. Furthermore, prospective buyers can get the vehicle at a reduced price if they qualify for the dealership's Military Program, College Grad Program or First Responders Program, etc.
To purchase this model, customers can apply for an auto loan at the dealership. All they have to do is fill out an online application form, where they will have to provide the dealership with relevant personal information. Once the form is sent, the dealership's finance team will work with different banks and financial organizations to develop a loan package that best suits the customers.
All interested parties are requested to visit https://www.gregmayhyundai.com/ or call 254-327-1616 for more information. They also have the option of visiting the dealership in person at 1501 West Loop 340, Waco, TX.
