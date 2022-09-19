EthereumMax (EMAX), one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrency projects, is proud to announce it has partnered with Playport Gaming Systems to add an innovative digital gamification platform to the EMAX ecosystem
While the concept of gamification is not new, EtheruemMax is one of the first crypto projects to offer instant-win games directly from a wallet-enabled dashboard. To play, holders simply have to hold EMAX tokens and connect their Web3 crypto wallet via the Arbitrum network to the gamification dashboard at games.ethereummax.org. Once the system verifies the wallet has an EMAX balance, the app automatically enables the tournament functionality, and the user is ready for gameplay. The player gets to choose a unique "nickname" and all play history and tournament stats will be connected to their nickname and wallet address.
After months of testing, the EthereumMax and Playport development teams are ready to launch a seamless deployment of this gamification blockchain technology in September, 2022. Both parties believe that digitizing the gameplay experience and using cutting-edge blockchain technology inclusive of encrypted security features will strengthen the benefits of being an EMAX community member and change the future of crypto gaming. This seems to be a step in the right direction for the project, as after the launch of their new gamification platform they will be releasing their much-anticipated NFT Marketplace next according to the EMAX website.
Brian Ferrilla, Chief Product Officer at Playport, shared that "Our partnership with EtheruemMax has the potential to be groundbreaking. We're very familiar with the lottery and casino industries, but this new segment of instant-win games in the cryptocurrency space has almost unlimited upside. We're still in the infancy stage, but with players being able to earn rewards, prizes, or specific crypto tokens through their gameplay and having those rewards be securely transferred and validated through the blockchain, this makes for an innovative and fast-growing market to be involved in. Further, as online gaming regulations in North America and elsewhere take shape in the near future, the platform will be positioned to immediately offer true iGaming options using crypto as the currency of choice for players worldwide."
Through its patented gaming technology PLATFORM, Playport provides a real money wagering and marketing software platform that allows lottery retailers and casinos to sell digital custom-designed instant-win and progressive games. The regulatory compliant instant-win game technology integrates seamlessly with existing POS systems, self-serve kiosks, and eWallets. Playport is changing how instant-win games are played and sold by providing players more choice and a better gameplay experience using mobile-based e-commerce. For more information, contact Brian Ferrilla (bferrilla@playport.com)
EMAX is an innovative cryptocurrency project whose vision is to build a robust and scalable ecosystem that fully maximizes the power of DeFi, creating a wide range of products for our EMAX community that encompasses everything from a deflationary token and exclusive perks for holders to a cutting-edge NFT marketplace and nationwide events. For more information, contact Steve Gentile (steve@ethereummax.org)
