In a Partnership Between OnviSource and PeoplePraise, OnviSource Intellecta Expands the PeoplePraise Employee Engagement and Performance Management Solution to Include Analysis of Employee and Customer Interactions
PLANO, Texas, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OnviSource and PeoplePraise announced today their partnership in integrating their solutions to expand their capabilities in employee engagement and performance management. Recent deployment of the integrated solution has demonstrated positive results in providing a holistic view of agent performance using both the key performance indicators (KPI) and the interaction analytics.
PeoplePraise's innovative solution is a true solution for managing contact centers of all sizes. It offers a series of interactive dashboards and charts related to the status and performance of agents and provides a one-stop visual depiction of any agent or team's performance. A drill-down capability provides a more detailed view. Its timeline feature allows team members to easily communicate announcements, achievements or events with their teams. They can collaborate across team members, a capability critical to call centers where agents often have little time to interact with each other. It also offers a built-in and fully encrypted internal messaging system with greater control than traditional email.
"While the PeoplePraise solution offers a wealth of information regarding the performance of agents and the teams, we needed to include analytical data related to interactions between agents and customers to offer an all-inclusive and holistic view of agent performance and customer satisfaction," said PeoplePraise Project Manager, Thomas Schenk. "The addition of these two critical knowledge bases was made possible by integrating with OnviSource Intellecta Hyper Analytics."
Intellecta™ Hyper Analytics, the OnviSource AI-driven and fifth generation analytics solution, holistically analyzes multichannel customer interactions, desktop transactions, customer surveys and data from customer journey touchpoints. It is powered by the company's robotic process automation and business process automation (RPA/BPA) to rapidly develop and deploy complex analytics applications. Its unique and proprietary artificial intelligence and multilevel relational deep mining technologies can process and analyze enormous amounts of data and rapidly produce bottom-line actionable knowledge. Its AI-driven and automated quality assurance can provide insightful data related to agents' performance, compliance, and soft skills as well as valuable information for customer experience and satisfaction.
"Our partnership and our integrated products empower contact centers with a one-stop and cost-effective solution to manage their agents and customer satisfaction," said OnviSource Chief Revenue Officer, Francisca Crous-Alegria. "As part of our intelligent transformation strategy, we seek partnerships that can unify a broad range of solutions and deliver true employee excellence and customer loyalty."
OnviSource and PeoplePraise have successfully deployed their integrated products to telephone answering service and teleservice contact centers as a vertical application of their joint solutions, offering combined AI-driven automated quality assurance (AQA) and agent performance management. The integrated solution is offered as a highly cost-effective cloud service that can operate across systems from multiple vendors.
About PeoplePraise
PeoplePraise was established in 2016 with the vision of a comprehensive, single sign-on solution to drive employee engagement, recognition and performance. With over 80 years of combined hands-on call center experience, the PeoplePraise development team achieved this goal and delivered the ultimate call center management application. PeoplePraise identified and took stock of workplace pain points and workarounds and created intuitive and flexible solutions, making the impractical a breeze and the tedious a treat. Now in its sixth year of continued improvement and enhancement, PeoplePraise has become the go-to solution for answering services and call centers that value quality, performance, employee retention, and company culture. For more information visit peoplepraise.com.
About OnviSource
For more than 17 years, OnviSource has enabled small-to-large companies across a broad range of industries to achieve improvements in workforce performance, customer experience and business processes. Today, OnviSource does this by offering software and cloud solutions for Intelligent Transformation Beyond Intelligent Automation™ to help customers achieve employee excellence, customer loyalty and business productivity; the three most impactful areas of any company. OnviSource delivers its solutions with the commitment to make the solutions fit customers' specific needs; functionally, operationally, and financially.
Company's Intelligent Transformation strategy is delivered by ia.UniverSum™, a broad range of progressive, intelligent automation (IA) solutions working in harmony to achieve holistic optimization across organizations. ia.UniverSum IA solutions are powered by iMachine™, the OnviSource proprietary hyperautomation platform consisting of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, multi-level relational deep mining, conversational AI, analytics engines, and low-code/no-code robotic process automation and business process automation (RPA/BPA).
ia.UniverSum highly affordable solutions, offered as SaaS/cloud services or software, consist of AI-driven hyper analytics (including desktop analytics), customer survey, RPA/BPA, intelligent virtual agent (IVA), intelligent call routing (ICR), embedded call recording and screen capture, and all-inclusive teleservice/telephone answering service (TAS) customer engagement management.
OnviSource makes solutions fit customers' specific needs using its unique pre-and-post sale programs that include consultation, proof-of-concept, on-boarding, and hands-on operation assistance as well as a series of customer loyalty programs beyond conventional support programs.
OnviSource is headquartered in Plano, Texas (North Dallas area).
