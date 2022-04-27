Baird & Warner partnered with StrikeTru to establish a single source of truth for enterprise customer data to enhance collaboration across its business units, serve its customers better, and grow its revenues. StrikeTru led the implementation with a multi-functional MDM platform that includes a single source of truth for enterprise data, data collection, data cleansing, data comparison, data consolidation, data quality management, data enrichment and data integration capabilities.
SUGARLAND, Texas, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StrikeTru, a commerce and data services firm, helped Baird & Warner (B&W), Illinois' largest family-owned independent real estate services company, implement a customer master data management (MDM) solution based on the Unidata platform. Baird & Warner partnered with StrikeTru to establish a single source of truth for enterprise customer data to enhance collaboration across its business units, serve its customers better, and grow its revenues.
StrikeTru led the implementation with a multi-functional MDM platform that includes a single source of truth for enterprise data, data collection, data cleansing, data comparison, data consolidation, data quality management, data enrichment and data integration capabilities.
Key B&W business challenges include customer data duplication within and across business units, data enrichment issues, and data lineage/data linking issues.
StrikeTru implemented enterprise data architecture standards that align with B&W's current and future business needs and with its Unidata MDM solution capabilities. The project was completed in approximately six months and entailed business requirements alignment with the MDM tool, data modeling, data migration, imports, exports, data quality and enrichment rules, user security & roles setup, data matching rules setup, data integrations including with external data providers, testing, end-user training, and go-live.
"StrikeTru was able to deliver an enterprise MDM solution on time and within budget in collaboration with Baird & Warner and Unidata teams. We quickly understood the client's needs, consulted with them on a best of the breed solution architecture, recommended best practices, and implemented the project in six months. We delivered the project with a distributed team using agile Scrum methodology. We look forward to further data enrichment efforts and company-wide usability of this customer MDM solution," said Harry Singh, Partner at StrikeTru.
"Given my experience working with multiple leading MDM solutions in the past, I was impressed with Unidata MDM's capabilities to solve complex master data management use cases. StrikeTru did a great job understanding our needs and configuring the Unidata Customer MDM solution to meet those needs. Thanks to their efforts, we are able to work with our business units to leverage customer data as an asset so we can serve customers better and accelerate cross-selling revenues," said Federico Masias, SVP of IT at Baird & Warner.
About StrikeTru
StrikeTru is a digital services firm helping small and mid-sized companies grow eCommerce sales. From PIM/MDM/DAM/eCommerce consulting and implementations, to product data acquisition and syndication services, to cloud PIM and DAM solutions, StrikeTru is a one-stop-shop for powerful and affordable solutions for a range of industries. For more information, visit http://www.striketru.com and follow us @StrikeTru on Twitter & LinkedIn.
