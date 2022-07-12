Inspirus announces two new additions to the sales team: Michael C. Haas and J.R. Robinson. Leveraging their deep sales and industry experience, they will introduce Inspirus rewards and recognition programs to companies needing higher employee engagement levels.
FORT WORTH, Texas, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inspirus LLC, a Sodexo Group company, and leader in elevating employee experiences and employee engagement through rewards and recognition is pleased to welcome new additions to the Inspirus Sales team. Michael C. Haas and J.R. Robinson have both joined the organization as Business Development Executives. They will be leading the sales effort as Inspirus continues to grow and expand after the launch of its flagship product, Inspirus® Connects, last year.
Michael C. Haas comes to Inspirus with over 20 years of sales experience. Most recently Michael was an Emerging Technologies Consultant that led business acceleration and transformation for companies in the healthcare, financial services, and bio-sciences industries. Prior to that, he was a Business Development Executive for an HR technology consulting firm where he led the North American SaaS sales team to seven straight record quarters of revenue growth. He was responsible for developing and executing channel and partner strategies, programs, and processes for enterprise solutions. Michael's previous positions include SaaS Business Development Director at TriNet, co-founder Finespun Technologies, Inc., and Internet Sales Director for Think Big Media. He is currently on the Executive Leadership Council of Octane, a technology accelerator group in Orange County, California, and an active member of the National Venture Capital Association. Michael holds a BS in Management Information Systems from the University of Arizona.
J.R. Robinson joins the team with over 14 years of experience in the rewards and recognition industry. J.R. is best known for being a dynamic, results-oriented sales professional, helping organizations enhance their profitability while increasing employee retention and productivity. In his previous position, he specialized in strategic consulting for all aspects of employee recognition and engagement programs. J.R. was honored 9 times within 10 years for his sales excellence, including 5 awards for quickly delivering new business and two awards for exceeding new business sales goals. J.R. is a graduate of Angelo State University.
"I'm excited to add these two individuals to our dynamic team," says Craig Sukenic, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Inspirus and Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services, USA. "Although their styles are uniquely their own, they share a very valuable trait of listening to gain insight into customer needs before recommending solutions. That aligns with our cultural values of exceeding expectations through integrity and professionalism."
About Inspirus
Employees play a large part in defining a company's culture: their everyday experiences create the foundational structure that drives an organization to be strong, high-performing, and ultimately successful. Inspirus helps organizations harness the full potential of their greatest resource — their people — ensuring they feel valued and connected, fostering greater loyalty, performance, productivity, and success. Through our technology, integrated solutions, and award-winning customer service, we elevate the employee experience and optimize organizational culture by providing a holistic approach throughout the entire employee journey.
As a vital part of the multinational Sodexo Group, our efforts are strengthened by Sodexo's global reach, and something more: a guiding principle for positive change — improving the quality of life for everyone. Inspirus aims to bring joy to work, one experience at a time. Visit inspirus.com for more information.
Inspirus is part of the Sodexo Group. Visit us.sodexo.com to learn more.
About Sodexo
Founded in Marseille in 1966 by the late Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 55 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its integrated offering of On-site Services, Benefits, Rewards Services, and Personal and Home Services, developed using 50+ years of experience. Sodexo's success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model, and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 412,000 employees throughout the world.
