Southwest Airlines logo. (PRNewsFoto/SOUTHWEST AIRLINES)

Southwest Airlines logo. (PRNewsFoto/SOUTHWEST AIRLINES)

 By Southwest Airlines Co.

DALLAS, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) invites you to listen to a live webcast of its second quarter 2022 financial results. Details are as follows:

When:

Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 12:30 PM Eastern Time





Who:

Bob Jordan, Chief Executive Officer



Michael Van de Ven, President and Chief Operating Officer



Andrew Watterson, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer



Tammy Romo, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer





Web Address:

http://www.southwestairlinesinvestorrelations.com/

To access the live audio webcast and subsequent replay, click on the link above, or go to www.southwest.com and click on "Investor Relations" under the "About Southwest" menu at the bottom of the page. The audio webcast can be found under "News & Events" in the drop down menu. Registration for this event begins 20 minutes prior to the start of the call.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-airlines-to-discuss-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-july-28-2022-301591414.html

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags