CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan and the Nation of Islam will speak to the controversy surrounding the false charges of anti-Semitism against hip-hop artist, producer and businessman Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) and NBA star Kyrie Irving.
To watch go to noi.org or to listen tune in to Final Call radio at finalcall.com Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 7am EST (6am CST).
