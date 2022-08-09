Avelo Airlines and US Aviation Academy (USAA) are partnering to create a pathway for aviation-career minded students. Students and instructors at USAA can soar to become pilots or maintenance technicians with Avelo Airlines through accelerated aviation programs available at USAA. USAA and Avelo share a common goal: develop safe, responsible and effective pilots and technicians who are fully certified through an industry-leading training program.
DENTON, Texas and HOUSTON, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avelo Airlines and US Aviation Academy (USAA) are partnering to create a pathway for aviation-career minded students.
Students and instructors at USAA can soar to become pilots or maintenance technicians with Avelo Airlines through accelerated aviation programs available at USAA. USAA and Avelo share a common goal: develop safe, responsible and effective pilots and technicians who are fully certified through an industry-leading training program. Avelo and USAA's partnership will support students in successfully completing their training and launching their careers.
USAA CEO Mike Sykes said, "US Aviation is proud to partner with Avelo Airlines to make pilots' and mechanics' dreams come true."
The Avelo story begins with the simple purpose of Inspiring Travel. Led by a team of world-class airline executives, they endeavor to build a different and better kind of airline. On April 28, 2021, Avelo Airlines took flight for the first time — ushering in a new era of convenient, affordable and reliable air travel.
Avelo Airlines Head of Flight Operations Scott Hall said, "We are always looking for great Crewmembers at Avelo, including Pilots and Technicians. USAA has an impressive track record of developing exceptional aviation professionals. We are excited to be collaborating with USAA to help create this pathway to opportunity for these aspiring aviation professionals."
Today, Avelo serves 30 destinations across the U.S. from its bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), and Orlando International Airport (MCO). Avelo currently operates a fleet of 10 Boeing Next-Generation (NG) 737s.
The addition of USAA to Avelo's existing portfolio of pilot recruiting partners will further supplement Avelo's aggressive growth plans. Avelo expects to hire as many as 160 pilots over the next year. The airline is accepting applications now for anticipated First Officer openings beginning in October. Information about career opportunities at Avelo is available at AveloAir.com/Careers.
USAA has been training professional pilots since 2006. Students become instructors as they fulfill the requirements to become a career professional pilot. The accelerated programs put students on the right track to obtain a commercial or flight instructor certificate in as few as nine months at any of our five locations: Denton (DTO), Fort Worth (AFW), Conroe (CXO), Cape Girardeau (CGI), and Poughkeepsie (POU). USAA started training professional aviation technicians in 2021 and offers one of the fastest paths into the career through its full-time 12-month training program.
About Avelo Airlines
Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 30 popular destinations across the U.S., including its three bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) and Orlando International Airport (MCO). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.
About US Aviation Academy
US Aviation Group came under current ownership in 2006 and has grown from a hand full of Piper Warriors and a Seneca to one of the largest Part 141 flight academies in the country with over 120 aircraft at five locations. US Aviation's growth is a product of professionalism, a commitment to safety, and excellence in training. These core values have made US Aviation Academy the choice flight training partners for colleges nationwide. In 2021 US Aviation launched its first Part 147 airframe and powerplant mechanic program which is rapidly expanding. For more information, please visit USAviationAcademy.com.
# # #
Media Contacts:
Avelo Airlines
Courtney Goff
US Aviation Academy
Scott Sykes
Media Contact
Scott Sykes, US Aviation Academy, 1 9403832484, ssykes@usaviationacademy.com
SOURCE US Aviation Academy