Amidst a year of change, Houston-based InterLinc Mortgage is looking back on 2022 milestones including new perspectives, initiatives and charitable opportunities.
HOUSTON , Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After breaking historical production milestones in 2020 and 2021, Houston-based InterLinc Mortgage knew they had to continue the growth and momentum into the following year. What the lender did not expect was momentum to be slowed by market shrinkage and a slowing economy. Despite the difficult year, InterLinc is proud to announce many achievements, including new executive leaders, expanded product offerings and donating over $220K through the InterLinc Family Foundation.
2022 brought fresh perspectives to the company by way of four new female executive hires: Ana LeBlanc as the HR Director, Thu-Lynn Nugyen as the VP of Marketing, Kara Lamphere as the Chief Operations Officer and Brenda Hite as the National Closing Manager. Under their leadership, InterLinc experienced new culture initiatives, increased technology tools and operational offerings to increase efficiency.
"If you've been in the mortgage business long enough, you learn through experience that our industry has peaks and valleys, yet there is always opportunity. Some years you just have to look harder for it than others," said InterLinc CEO, Gene Thompson. "Despite the curveballs that 2022 threw our way, I'm incredibly proud of the leadership of these women and others who have continued to press forward and not let obstacles stand in their way."
Over the course of the year, InterLinc also added four new state licenses to their roster: Delaware, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Including these four, the lender is now licensed in 29 states across the country. A host of new products and programs also made their way to InterLinc's slate in 2022. Market conditions prompted the lender to roll out two additional buydown options- a 3/2/1 and 1/0 buydown to complement their 2/1 buydown program.
In addition to an expanded footprint and product offerings, new recognitions made their way in 2022. InterLinc was named to Scotsman Guide's Top Mortgage Lenders, the Inc. 5000, Houston Business Journal's Middle Market Companies and Fast 100 and Houston Chronicle's Top Workplaces. Several top originators were also named to Scotsman Guide's Top Originators and Top Female Originators lists as well as National Mortgage News' Top Producers and NAHREP's Top 250.
The InterLinc Family Foundation sparked much excitement for InterLinc employees this year as many chose to spend time volunteering with foundation-sponsored organizations across the country. The foundation wrapped up their year by participating in a fundraiser with Feeding America, a national organization focused on ending hunger. Through employee donations, volunteer hours and a foundation match, the amount donated exceeded $5K.
At the company's headquarters in Houston, TX, new initiatives for culture building were launched this year including three employee-run committees focused on culture, events and promoting the initiatives of the InterLinc Family Foundation. In addition, the lender started a monthly SERVICE Meeting, bringing together remote and onsite corporate employees for a meeting highlighting one of their seven SERVICE values and other acts deserving recognition performed by team members.
"Environments and surrounding circumstances have a way of changing, however our commitments do not. We're committed to retaining the culture of this organization and doing whatever we can to make sure our employees know they're valued and supported by not only the executive team, but also their fellow team members," said Senior Vice President, James Durham.
As the lender makes plans for 2023, new marketing and operations projects are already underway to help Loan Originators streamline their daily activities and convert more business, including an updated lead management process and improved borrower journey. Candidates interested in a confidential conversation about joining InterLinc can email marketing@lincloan.com
About InterLinc
InterLinc Mortgage Services, LLC is a Houston-based full-service mortgage banking firm with approvals from the three largest issuers of mortgage-backed securities: Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae. The Company affords clients access to enhanced mortgage product offerings, pricing competitiveness, loan efficiency, and servicing. InterLinc is licensed in 29 states throughout the Midwest and Southeast. More information is available online at https://interlincmortgage.com.
Media Contact
TL Nguyen, InterLinc Mortgage, 2812105631, marketing@lincloan.com
SOURCE InterLinc Mortgage