Hiley Hyundai of Burleson in Burleson, Texas, offers customers a variety of brake services required for the well-being of their car.
BURLESON, Texas, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brakes are a vital part of the car and require proper servicing from time to time. A quality set of brakes will help the car driver remain safe behind the wheel. Various services are available for the well-being of the brakes in a car. At Hiley Hyundai of Burleson in Burleson, Texas, customers can get multiple services like brake inspection, brake fluid exchange, brake pad replacement, caliper service, and rotor resurfacing.
The dealership offers complimentary brake inspection and $35.00 off on brake services conducted every 15,000 miles or annually. Customers can redeem these coupons by visiting the dealership's website at http://www.hileyhyundaiofburleson.com. Hyundai certified technicians inspect the brakes on the customer's car and provide services to ensure the brakes stay in excellent condition.
The dealership is equipped with free Wi-Fi, flat-screen televisions, a children's play area, and a state-of-the-art facility center where customers can wait while experienced service technicians repair their brakes.
Customers can drive by Hiley Hyundai of Burleson, located at 320 N Burleson Blvd. in Burleson, Texas 76028, or call 817-945-9900 for further assistance.
Feel free to reach out to the dealership for further assistance.
Media Contact
Trey McGee, Hiley Hyundai of Burleson, 888-318-4864, tmcgee@hileycars.com
SOURCE Hiley Hyundai of Burleson