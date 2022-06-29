Stirista Supercharges Voter Data for Growing CTV Channel
SAN ANTONIO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stirista, the leader in data-driven SaaS marketing solutions, today announced a CTV-optimized package of political and voter data through their OMNA identity graph ahead of the 2022 election season. Stirista's database of voter information has over 199 million records and gives political organizations the ability to precisely find and communicate with voters according to demographics, financial attributes and interests sourced from a number of online interactions. Paired with Stirista's onboarding and delivery capabilities specifically for CTV, organizations and agencies can utilize Stirista's political data for maximum impact on voter and consumer engagement in this critical election cycle.
"A political message is only as strong as the number of people it reaches so CTV should be at the top of the list for engaging with voters," said Blaine Britten, SVP of Data Strategy at Stirista. "With both the political and digital landscape changing at an unprecedented pace, Stirista's ability to onboard and deliver political data for CTV in an optimized fashion will ensure political organizations can reach voters where they are."
Gathered from government records and public voter registration, Stirista's optimized political data set offers rich, privacy compliant unique identity and consumer driven voter segments that allow organizations to address swing voters more effectively. Updated monthly, information includes voting history, political affiliation, donation history, and more.
Stirista's political segments are enhanced by a linkage of social media handles and opt-in consumer data that provide critical campaign information about the potential voter base.
About Stirista
Stirista is a data-driven marketing cloud that combines the power of authoritative identity data with the execution of omnichannel marketing. Through its data and customer-centric approach, Stirista is helping Fortune 500 and mid-market brands increase brand loyalty and acquire new customers. Stirista's privacy compliant data insights helps clients interact with customers and prospects via digital, email and social channels. For more information, please visit http://www.stirista.com.
