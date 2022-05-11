Summer is a season for the restaurant industry to thrive, due to an increase in tourism and a desire by diners to spend more time eating outside. Restauranteurs can now maximize profits and dining capacity on outdoor patios by keeping diners cool on warm summer days with aerMist, a new high-pressure misting system that can lower temperatures by up to 20 degrees. Fairview Farmers Restaurant in Texas touts aerMist to keep patio diners cool.