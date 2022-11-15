Rosy is Offering Free Memberships in Canada For a Limited Time.
DALLAS, November 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rosy, a Webby Award winning app that addresses sexual health concerns for women throughout their lifespans, is now available throughout Canada. To celebrate the Canadian launch, users can use the code WELCOMECA for a free month of the Silver Membership.
Led by Lyndsey Harper, MD (Rosy's CEO and Founder), Rosy is a first-of-its-kind app that offers personalized solutions for sexual wellness. When signing up, each user takes a comprehensive Sexual Wellness Quiz, allowing Rosy to personalize a program based on their unique needs and priorities. Next, they'll receive an evidence-based, guided path to optimal sexual wellbeing that can be completed at their own pace. The Rosy team partnered with psychologists to fold elements of cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) into the program, including practices like thought reframing and modeling that help women to approach sexual wellness in a more positive way.
"With a guiding mission to make sexual wellness tools accessible to as many women as possible, we're thrilled to be launching Rosy in Canada," said Lyndsey Harper, MD, Founder and CEO of Rosy. "Sexual wellbeing is an integral part of overall health –– Rosy provides research-backed tools that empower women (and their doctors) to thrive in all aspects of their lives."
Additional subscriber tools include individual and group sex coaching, audio and written erotica, educational videos, supportive online community, and much more. Rosy also has a robust collection of free materials, including educational videos, blog posts, and more.
Providers interested in recommending Rosy to their female patients are welcome to email professionals@meetrosy.com for additional information.
About Rosy:
Founded in 2019 by Dr. Lyndsey Harper in collaboration with a team of doctors and psychologists, Rosy was born out of a genuine need. While practicing as an Ob/Gyn, Dr. Harper came across myriad patients with sexual health questions and concerns that had often gone unaddressed for many years. As part of her ISSWSH fellowship in sexual wellness, she discovered real evidence-based solutions for women who face sexual challenges – however, they're often ignored due to embarrassment and lack of proper physician time and training. Rosy was created to be a safe place for women to find connection and interventions for sexual health needs on their own terms, all within one trusted, research-backed platform. And medical professionals agree – more than 7% of Ob/Gyns in the United States are now recommending Rosy to their patients.
