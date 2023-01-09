Author suggests popular societal views may not reflect God's truth during radically changing times
EULESS, Texas, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Those seeking truth and clarity in a world where values are changing rapidly may find answers in new book that seeks to uncover God's truth.
In "Worldview of the Christian Faith," by Joseph Charles Beach, readers are provided answers to some of the most complex questions surrounding the Christian faith. Beach explores the relevance of the Bible in today's modern world and provides biblical context for many other popular questions of the faith.
"I hope readers can discover and support God's truth in a world of conflicting morals and values," Beach said. "Many Christians fall into the trap of believing what the world and society teaches, even when those values differ from the values of God."
During 2020, Beach noticed society's values were changing and began to question his own beliefs. After spending time researching the truth in the Bible and answering many of his own questions, Beach knew he needed to share his findings. He believed society seemed to be diverging from the biblical truth in God's word.
"Christianity has a lot to offer," said Beach. "I hope all people can come to learn the truth of God and accept the grace and love that God has to offer to all His children."
"Worldview of the Christian Faith"
By Joseph Charles Beach
ISBN: 9781664277472 (softcover); 9781664277489 (hardcover); 9781664277496 (electronic)
Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
A lifelong resident of the Dallas/Ft. Worth metroplex, Joseph Beach currently resides in Euless, Texas, with his wife of 36 years, Michele. He is a member of Gateway Church in Southlake, Texas. He graduated from the University of Texas, Arlington, with a B.A. in Business Administration and has worked in the stock brokerage business and, for the last 25 years, in the computer software industry. Joseph is a devote believer and follower of Jesus Christ and believes God and the Bible point to ultimate truth and reality. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/842908-worldview-of-the-christian-faith.
