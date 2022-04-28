Cullen/Frost Bankers logo. (PRNewsFoto/Cullen/Frost Bankers)

Cullen/Frost Bankers logo. (PRNewsFoto/Cullen/Frost Bankers)

 By Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

Board declares second quarter dividend on common and preferred stock

SAN ANTONIO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) today reported first quarter 2022 results. Net income available to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2022 was $97.4 million compared to $113.9 million in the first quarter of 2021. On a per-share basis, net income available to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2022 was $1.50 per diluted common share, compared to $1.77 per diluted common share reported a year earlier. Returns on average assets and average common equity were 0.79 percent and 9.58 percent, respectively, for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 1.09 percent and 11.13 percent, respectively, for the same period a year earlier.

For the first quarter of 2022, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $272.2 million, up 3.1 percent, compared to the same quarter in 2021. Average loans for the first quarter of 2022 decreased $1.3 billion, or 7.3 percent, to $16.4 billion, from the $17.7 billion reported for the first quarter a year earlier. Excluding PPP loans, first quarter average loans of $16.1 billion represented a 8.3 percent  increase compared to the first quarter of 2021 and a 4.5 percent increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Average deposits for the quarter were $43.0 billion, up $7.6 billion, or 21.3 percent, compared to the $35.4 billion reported for last year's first quarter. 

"In the first quarter, we achieved solid financial results while making investments to extend our world-class customer service to many new customers in Houston, Dallas, and throughout the state," said Phil Green, Cullen/Frost Chairman and CEO. "Loans and deposits continued to grow steadily, and we remain well-positioned to benefit from a rising interest rate environment.

"Because of the hard work and consistent execution of Frost bankers in every region, in every branch, we have achieved numerous awards and successes. Our people take care of our customers, and I thank them for all that they do."

Noted financial data for the first quarter of 2022 follows:

  • The Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at the end of the first quarter of 2022 were 12.78 percent, 13.32 percent and 14.97 percent, respectively, and continue to be in excess of well-capitalized levels and exceed Basel III minimum requirements.
  • Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $272.2 million, an increase of 3.1 percent, compared to the prior year period. Net interest margin was 2.33 percent for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 2.31 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2.72 percent for the first quarter of 2021.
  • Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $101.4 million, an increase of $8.2 million, or 8.7 percent, from the $93.2 million reported for the first quarter of 2021. Trust and investment management fees increased $3.3 million, or 9.5 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increase in trust and investment management fees was primarily due to increases in investment management fees (up $1.8 million), oil and gas fees (up $771,000) and real estate fees (up $626,000). Service charges on deposit accounts increased $2.7 million or 13.7 percent compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increase was mainly driven by increases in commercial service charges (up $1.5 million) and overdraft charges (up $1.1 million). Other charges, commissions and fees increased $1.3 million, or 15.9 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily related to increases in merchant services rebates (up $426,000), letter of credit fees (up $325,000) and income from the sale of mutual funds (up $321,000), among other things. Other non-interest income increased $1.3 million, or 16.0 percent compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily related to increases in public finance underwriting fees (up $1.6 million) and sundry and other miscellaneous income (up $1.1 million), partly offset by a decrease in income from customer derivative transactions (down $1.2 million).
  • Non-interest expense was $238.7 million for the quarter, up $28.6 million, or 13.6 percent, compared to the $210.1 million reported for the first quarter a year earlier. Salaries and wages expense increased $17.9 million, or 19.1 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increase in salaries and wages was primarily related to an increase in salaries, due to normal, annual merit and market increases as well as the implementation of a $20 per hour minimum wage in December, 2021. Salaries and wages expense was also impacted by an increase in the number of employees, an increase in incentive compensation and a decrease in salary costs deferred in connection with loan originations. We are experiencing an increasingly competitive labor market which has resulted in and could continue to result in an increase in our staffing costs. Employee benefits expense of $24.2 million represented an increase of $1.7 million, or 7.5 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily related to increases in payroll taxes and 401(k) plan expense. Other non-interest expense increased $5.9 million, or 15.9 percent compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increase included fluctuations in advertising/promotions expense (up $2.1 million); professional services expense (up $1.8 million); travel, meals and entertainment (up $1.2 million); and a decrease in costs deferred as loan origination costs (down $1.1 million), among other things. Net occupancy expense increased $1.4 million, or 5.2 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily related to increases in repairs and maintenance/service contracts expense (up $737,000) and depreciation on buildings and leasehold improvements (together up $355,000), among other things, and was affected by our expansion efforts in the Houston and Dallas regions.
  • For the first quarter of 2022, the company did not report a credit loss expense, and reported net charge-offs of $6.3 million. This compares to no credit loss expense and net charge-offs of $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and a credit loss expense of $63,000 and net charge-offs of $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2021. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.49 percent at March 31, 2022, compared to 1.52 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 and 1.46 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2021. Excluding PPP loans, which carry a guarantee from the SBA, the allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.51 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared to 1.56 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 and 1.77 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2021. Non-accrual loans were $49.0 million at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared to $53.7 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 and $51.0 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021.

The Cullen/Frost board declared a second-quarter cash dividend of $0.75 per common share. The dividend on common stock is payable June 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on May 31 of this year. The board of directors also declared a cash dividend of $11.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock (or $0.278125 per depositary share). The depositary shares representing the Series B Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "CFR PrB." The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable on June 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on May 31 of this year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will host a conference call on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 1 p.m. Central Time (CT) to discuss the results for the quarter. The media and other interested parties are invited to access the call in a "listen only" mode at 1-877-709-8150 or via webcast on our investor relations website linked below. Playback of the conference call will be available after 5 p.m. CT on the day of the call until midnight Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 1-877-660-6853 with Conference ID # of 13729164. A replay of the call will also be available by webcast at the URL listed below after 5 p.m. CT on the day of the call.

Cullen/Frost investor relations website: https://investor.frostbank.com/

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $51.3 billion in assets at March 31, 2022. Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries. Additional information is available at www.frostbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Factors that Could Affect Future Results

Certain statements contained in this Earnings Release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), including statements regarding the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations, notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the SEC, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital structure and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Cullen/Frost or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to products, services or operations; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "targeted", "continue", "remain", "will", "should", "may" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • Local, regional, national and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers and our assessment of that impact.
  • Volatility and disruption in national and international financial and commodity markets.
  • Government intervention in the U.S. financial system.
  • Changes in the mix of loan geographies, sectors and types or the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs.
  • Changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements.
  • The effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board.
  • Inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations.
  • The effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) and their application with which we and our subsidiaries must comply.
  • The soundness of other financial institutions.
  • Political instability.
  • Impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets.
  • Acts of God or of war or terrorism.
  • The potential impact of climate change.
  • The timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users.
  • Changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits.
  • Changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers.
  • Technological changes.
  • The cost and effects of cyber incidents or other failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our systems or those of our customers or third-party providers.
  • Acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses.
  • Our ability to increase market share and control expenses.
  • Our ability to attract and retain qualified employees.
  • Changes in the competitive environment in our markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers.
  • The effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters.
  • Changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems or information systems.
  • Changes in our liquidity position.
  • Changes in our organization, compensation and benefit plans.
  • The impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and any other pandemic, epidemic or health-related crisis.
  • The costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals.
  • Greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business.
  • Our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

In addition, financial markets and global supply chains may be adversely affected by the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, including the current Russian invasion of Ukraine, terrorism or other geopolitical events.

Further, statements about the potential effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, clients, third parties and us.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)























2022



2021



1st Qtr



4th Qtr



3rd Qtr



2nd Qtr



1st Qtr

CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS



















Net interest income

$ 249,071



$ 240,708



$ 246,122



$ 257,156



$ 240,881

Net interest income (1)

272,194



264,049



269,321



279,997



263,949

Credit loss expense









63

Non-interest income:



















     Trust and investment management fees

38,656



38,425



37,381



37,874



35,314

     Service charges on deposit accounts

22,740



22,234



21,216



19,849



19,993

     Insurance commissions and fees

16,608



11,714



11,748



10,773



17,313

     Interchange and card transaction fees

4,226



4,237



4,490



4,641



4,093

     Other charges, commissions and fees

9,627



10,107



9,785



8,640



8,304

     Net gain (loss) on securities transactions



69







     Other

9,533



22,270



8,569



9,470



8,219

          Total non-interest income

101,390



109,056



93,189



91,247



93,236





















Non-interest expense:



















     Salaries and wages

111,329



105,541



99,463



97,035



93,458

     Employee benefits

24,220



19,189



21,576



18,728



22,536

     Net occupancy

27,411



27,435



27,208



26,650



26,051

     Technology, furniture and equipment

29,157



28,230



28,494



27,998



28,016

     Deposit insurance

3,633



3,339



3,088



2,877



2,928

     Intangible amortization

146



153



157



185



202

     Other

42,836



54,708



38,017



41,781



36,951

          Total non-interest expense

238,732



238,595



218,003



215,254



210,142

Income before income taxes

111,729



111,169



121,308



133,149



123,912

Income taxes

12,627



10,148



13,333



15,081



7,897

Net income

99,102



101,021



107,975



118,068



116,015

Preferred stock dividends

1,669



1,669



1,668



1,669



2,151

Net income available to common shareholders

$   97,433



$   99,352



$ 106,307



$ 116,399



$ 113,864





















PER COMMON SHARE DATA



















Earnings per common share - basic

$       1.51



$       1.54



$       1.66



$       1.81



$       1.78

Earnings per common share - diluted

1.50



1.54



1.65



1.80



1.77

Cash dividends per common share

0.75



0.75



0.75



0.72



0.72

Book value per common share at end of quarter

56.65



67.11



66.39



66.44



64.89





















OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES



















Period-end common shares

64,094



63,986



63,668



63,646



63,532

Weighted-average common shares - basic

64,051



63,879



63,652



63,606



63,306

Dilutive effect of stock compensation

410



462



445



496



510

Weighted-average common shares - diluted

64,461



64,341



64,097



64,102



63,816





















SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS



















Return on average assets

0.79 %



0.81 %



0.90 %



1.02 %



1.09 %

Return on average common equity

9.58



9.26



9.87



11.18



11.13

Net interest income to average earning assets

2.33



2.31



2.47



2.65



2.72





















(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

 

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)





2022



2021



1st Qtr



4th Qtr



3rd Qtr



2nd Qtr



1st Qtr

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY



















($ in millions)



















Average Balance:



















     Loans

$   16,386



$   15,984



$   16,189



$   17,246



$   17,684

     Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program

16,084



15,391



14,824



14,598



14,853

     Earning assets

47,339



46,008



43,980



42,916



39,804

     Total assets

50,323



48,897



46,774



45,665



42,530

     Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

17,961



17,885



16,999



16,456



15,309

     Interest-bearing deposits

25,001



23,142



22,117



21,815



20,097

     Total deposits

42,962



41,027



39,116



38,271



35,406

     Shareholders' equity

4,270



4,400



4,417



4,320



4,295





















Period-End Balance:



















     Loans

$   16,543



$   16,336



$   15,833



$   16,596



$   17,890

     Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program

16,335



15,908



15,005



14,670



14,760

     Earning assets

48,107



48,063



44,964



43,943



41,380

     Goodwill and intangible assets

656



656



656



656



656

     Total assets

51,296



50,878



47,860



46,698



44,047

     Total deposits

44,431



42,696



39,613



38,734



36,925

     Shareholders' equity

3,776



4,440



4,372



4,374



4,268

     Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)

4,148



4,092



4,022



3,961



3,880





















ASSET QUALITY



















($ in thousands)



















Allowance for credit losses on loans:

$ 246,835



$ 248,666



$ 250,150



$ 255,288



$ 261,258

     As a percentage of period-end loans

1.49 %



1.52 %



1.58 %



1.54 %



1.46 %





















Net charge-offs:

$     6,295



$     2,789



$     2,115



$     1,591



$     1,919

     Annualized as a percentage of average loans

0.16 %



0.07 %



0.05 %



0.04 %



0.04 %





















Non-accrual loans:

$   48,966



$   53,713



$   57,055



$   57,250



$   50,976

     As a percentage of total loans

0.30 %



0.33 %



0.36 %



0.34 %



0.28 %

     As a percentage of total assets

0.10



0.11



0.12



0.12



0.12





















CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS



















Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

12.78 %



13.13 %



13.42 %



13.60 %



13.45 %

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

13.32



13.70



14.01



14.21



14.07

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

14.97



15.45



15.90



16.17



16.07

Leverage Ratio

7.08



7.34



7.52



7.60



7.97

Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)

7.36



8.73



9.14



9.37



9.69

Equity to Assets Ratio (average)

8.48



9.00



9.44



9.46



10.10





















(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).





 

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST AND AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED)





2022



2021



1st Qtr



4th Qtr



3rd Qtr



2nd Qtr



1st Qtr

TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST(1)



















Earning Assets:



















     Interest-bearing deposits

0.18 %



0.15 %



0.15 %



0.11  %



0.10 %

     Federal funds sold

0.37



0.22



0.48



0.15



0.24

     Resell agreements

0.27



0.25



0.29



0.20



0.15

     Securities

2.88



3.08



3.35



3.36



3.41

     Loans, net of unearned discounts

3.74



3.89



4.16



4.28



3.87

     Total earning assets

2.39



2.36



2.53



2.71



2.78





















Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



















     Interest-bearing deposits:



















          Savings and interest checking

0.01



0.01



0.01



0.01



0.01

          Money market deposit accounts

0.12



0.11



0.10



0.09



0.07

          Time accounts

0.29



0.21



0.24



0.32



0.53

               Total interest-bearing deposits

0.08



0.07



0.07



0.06



0.07





















     Total deposits

0.05



0.04



0.04



0.04



0.04





















     Federal funds purchased

0.17



0.12



0.13



0.08



0.08

     Repurchase agreements

0.10



0.10



0.11



0.11



0.09

     Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures

1.90



1.81



1.85



1.87



1.89

     Subordinated notes payable and other notes

4.69



4.70



4.70



4.70



4.70

     Total interest-bearing liabilities

0.11



0.10



0.10



0.10



0.10





















     Net interest spread

2.28



2.26



2.43



2.61



2.68

     Net interest income to total average earning assets

2.33



2.31



2.47



2.65



2.72





















AVERAGE BALANCES



















($ in millions)



















Assets:



















     Interest-bearing deposits

$ 13,766



$ 15,549



$ 15,278



$ 13,347



$   9,865

     Federal funds sold

14



31



2



21



5

     Resell agreements

6



8



8



8



3

     Securities

17,166



14,436



12,503



12,294



12,247

     Loans, net of unearned discount

16,386



15,984



16,189



17,246



17,684

          Total earning assets

$ 47,339



$ 46,008



$ 43,980



$ 42,916



$ 39,804





















Liabilities:



















     Interest-bearing deposits:



















          Savings and interest checking

$ 11,954



$ 11,205



$ 10,910



$ 10,882



$   9,714

          Money market deposit accounts

11,859



10,823



10,086



9,790



9,245

          Time accounts

1,187



1,114



1,121



1,143



1,138

               Total interest-bearing deposits

25,001



23,142



22,117



21,815



20,097





















               Total deposits

42,962



41,027



39,116



38,271



35,406





















     Federal funds purchased

28



27



27



34



41

     Repurchase agreements

2,052



2,368



2,188



2,059



1,840

     Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures

123



126



137



136



136

     Subordinated notes payable and other notes

99



99



99



99



99

          Total interest-bearing funds

$ 27,302



$ 25,762



$ 24,568



$ 24,143



$ 22,213





















(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

 

 

