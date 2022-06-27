For the third year, InterLinc has been rated as a Top Mortgage Lender by Scotsman Guide
HOUSTON, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InterLinc Mortgage, a Houston based full-service mortgage lender, is honored to be named a Top Mortgage Lender for 2022 by Scotsman Guide. Considered the leading resource for mortgage company rankings, Scotsman Guide has named InterLinc Mortgage as a winner in 2019 and 2021 for Top Overall Volume and Top Retail Volume in 2021. This year, InterLinc was named a Top Overall Lender and Top Retail Lender.
"InterLinc is proud to once again have our name among other top mortgage companies on the Scotsman Guide Top Lenders list. The past few years have been exciting," said InterLinc CEO and President, Gene Thompson. "But these past years have stretched our company and our associates to rise in excellence and grit. I'm proud of the team and look forward to continued progress in our goal of helping 25,000 American families with their home financing decisions."
In addition to the Top Lenders ranking, InterLinc had 33 originators make the Scotsman Guide Top Originators list, resulting in 30% of InterLinc's production staff. Of that list, half were women and many ranked in multiple categories such as Top Dollar Volume, Most Loans Closed and Top FHA Volume. With a 82%/18% mix of purchase to refinance business in 2021, InterLinc emphasizes the importance of maintaining a strong purchase-focused business model to their production team which has in turn resulted in strong performance year after year.
"Our production team drives our business forward and seeing so many excellent InterLinc originators on this list solidifies InterLinc as a destination for achievement and growth. Originators who are looking to take their business to the next level should look no further than InterLinc Mortgage," says InterLinc SVP of Sales, James Durham.
As the purchase-heavy lender looks to continue to grow and expand, new state licenses and branches are finding their way to the company. Candidates who are interested in a confidential conversation can email marketing@lincloan.com for more information.
About InterLinc
InterLinc Mortgage Services, LLC is a Houston-based full-service mortgage banking firm with approvals from the three largest issuers of mortgage-backed securities: Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae. The Company affords clients access to enhanced mortgage product offerings, pricing competitiveness, loan efficiency, and servicing. InterLinc is licensed in 27 states throughout the Midwest and Southeast. More information is available online at https://interlincmortgage.com.
