SAN ANTONIO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProLiteracy will host its biennial Conference on Adult Education in San Antonio, Texas, October 3-5. At this three-day conference, adult literacy practitioners, teachers, tutors, managers, directors, board members, and students will learn new ideas, network, and lead change in the adult literacy field.
The conference will feature new programming strands reflective of current realities: Crisis Management; Distance Learning/Digital Literacy/Digital Equity and Access; Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.
With over 100 presentations and workshops, programs will have the opportunity to explore how organizations and practitioners can collaborate to build instructional capacity and deliver innovative, effective literacy services that benefit adult learners, their families, and our shared communities.
Keynote speaker, Kerry Suddes from For Impact, will share fundraising stories from the field as well as innovative ideas that have transformed thousands of organizations and raised over $2 billion.
"As the world emerges from the pandemic, we look forward to gathering in person at our conference this fall," said President and CEO, Mark Vineis. "The 2022 ProLiteracy Conference on Adult Education in San Antonio, Texas, will be an opportunity for adult literacy professionals to learn about the latest trends in adult education and network with other program leaders from around the country."
Conference details can be found on ProLiteracy's website: https://www.proliteracy.org/conference.
About ProLiteracy
ProLiteracy is the largest adult literacy and basic education nonprofit membership organization in the nation. ProLiteracy is the leader in adult literacy content development, programs, and advocacy for more than 60 years. ProLiteracy works with its member organizations to help adults gain the reading, writing, math, English, and digital skills they need to be successful. ProLiteracy advocates on behalf of adult learners and the programs that serve them, provides training and professional development, and publishes materials used in adult literacy and basic education instruction. ProLiteracy has 1,000 member programs in all 50 states and works with 21 nongovernmental organizations in 35 developing countries. For more information, visit ProLiteracy.org. You can follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
