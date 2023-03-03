Clean Power Alliance selects Adapt2 Solutions to efficiently manage and settle their renewable portfolio and streamline processes involving energy tagging.
HOUSTON, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adapt2 Solutions, a trusted provider of leading technology for multi-market power operations and trading software, today announced that Clean Power Alliance (CPA), the fourth largest electricity provider in California, selected Adapt2 to provide a software settlements product and energy data repository for California ISO (CAISO) operations. Selecting Adapt2will allow CPA to utilize Adapt2's a back-office Bid-to-Bill (B2B) solution, coupled with Adapt2's Trade-to-Tag (T2T) Tag Viewer to automate data retrieval, shadow and reconcile energy settlements, view energy tagging data, and have greater insights into the operational data required for Community Choice Aggregators (CCAs) to report and analyze ISO data.
"CPA was in need of a solution to serve as a system of truth and tracking for our CAISO settlements. said Cody Walding, Settlements Manager at Clean Power Alliance. "Adapt2 has one of the leading ISO settlement solutions and a proven track record of success with other Community Choice Aggregators. They became the clear choice due to the functionality, friendly user-interface, and robust reporting options."
CPA will utilize Adapt2's flagship Bid-to-Bill (Adapt2 B2B) solution as a repository for bill determinants, CAISO settlements, and CAISO invoicing. The ability to take settlement data and utilize granular reporting for interval data and charge codes will help CPA more strategically analyze the data for invoicing and reconciliation, while staying ahead of CAISO charge code market changes. Coupling this with Adapt2 Trade-to-Tag (Adapt2 T2T)'s Tag Viewer enables access to data required for managing sustainable energy assets and reporting on Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions.
"Clean Power Alliance, along with other CCA's are leading the clean electricity movement in Southern California" said Adapt2 Solutions Executive Vice President, Jason Kram. "We are looking forward to working with the team at CPA as they continue to innovate and expand to deliver clean energy products to the residents of California."
To learn more about how Adapt2 is accelerating cross border and international power and gas market operations, visit adapt2solutions.com/
About Adapt2 Solutions:
Adapt2 Solutions(Adapt2) is the leading provider of AI enabled multi-market operations software designed to help market participants streamline all of their front and back office operations. Founded in 2008, Adapt2 delivers market-based solutions on the latest and most current technologies providing customers with fast, intuitive and stable user experience and performance. With over 190 market implementations representing over 3000 market participants, Adapt2 is a leading solution provider in the energy industry. Adapt2 Solutions is a privately held company based in Houston, Texas. To learn more about Adapt2, please visit http://www.adapt2.com
About Clean Power Alliance (CPA)
Founded in 2017, Clean Power Alliance is the locally operated not-for-profit electricity provider for 30 cities across Los Angeles County and Ventura County, as well as the unincorporated areas of both counties. CPA is the fourth largest electricity provider in California and has the most customers receiving 100% renewable energy in the nation. CPA serves approximately three million people via one million customer accounts, providing clean renewable energy at competitive rates.
