Recent release "Boil the Frog" from Page Publishing author Dennis McVicker is both a deeply personal reflection on his own life and an easy-to-follow weight-loss manual for readers of all ages. With frank discussions of the common practical, emotional, and psychological barriers that derail many efforts and sensible solutions for overcoming both internal and external obstacles, this book offers the informational and motivational keys to achieving any personal goal.
BOWIE, Md., August 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dennis McVicker is a US Navy veteran who worked for Phoenix International Holdings as a Project Manager on ROV's (Remotely Operated Vehicle) and AUV's (Automated Underwater Vehicle). This work took him around the globe to assist in over a dozen aircraft recoveries and bring closure to victims' families by recovering the remains of the personnel on board, and now lives with his wife and daughter in Bowie, Maryland, where he manages his own online business, has completed his new book "Boil the Frog": an engaging must-read for anyone embarking on a life-affirming journey toward greater health and happiness.
The author writes, "The primary appeal that 'Boil the Frog' will have, for most people grabbing it off the shelf or off the internet, will be the step-by-step guide on how to lose the weight you want to lose. However, this book will actually surprise you about how it dives deep into the very depths of your mind to find where you got lost and show you how to come back, even from addiction.
It will show you how to find who you were before the world told you different and about why you behave a certain way, but most importantly, it will show you how you can fix it. Boil the Frog shows you how to strip all that away and become the person you were supposed to be, to be the best version of yourself.
Take this book home for the weight loss, it really can help you with that, but keep it as a guide for life in general and pay it forward. Help others as it helped you, share your success, and together we can all become the best versions of ourselves."
Published by Page Publishing, Dennis McVicker's engrossing book is a thought-provoking choice for readers seeking to embark on their own life-changing journey.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Boil the Frog" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
