Hellas Construction ranks 21st on the Austin Business Journal 2022 Commercial Construction Companies List
AUSTIN, Texas, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Austin Business Journal has announced their list of 2022 Top Commercial Construction companies headquartered in the Austin, Texas area. Hellas Construction is ranked #21. Hellas has projected revenues above $500 million in 2022.
The Austin Business Journal 2022 list of Top Commercial Constructions Companies tracks commercial and multi-family projects handled during 2021.
Hellas Construction's vertically integrated, self-performing business model and its commitment to quality and customer focus have driven rapid growth. In 2018, Hellas President and CEO Reed Seaton was named Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year. Other recognitions include being named in the 2016, 2020 and 2021 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S, the 2010 Austin Business Journal as one of the fastest growing companies in Central Texas and ranked 65 on the Engineering News-Record (ENR) Top 600 Specialty Contractors List 2021.
Hellas Construction Inc., headquartered in Austin, Texas, is America's largest sports contractor specializing in the manufacturing, construction, and installation of sports surfaces. The firm owns and operates its own heavy construction equipment staffed by specially trained and certified employee crews. Hellas has positioned operational hubs across the United States to serve local markets nation-wide. It has offices in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, El Paso, Phoenix, San Diego, Seattle, Wichita, Youngstown, and Miami. Hellas has built NFL fields from coast to coast. The Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Miami Dolphins all play or practice on Hellas fields.
Controlling the supply chain and retaining a direct workforce ensures that Hellas can complete any turf, track, sports lighting, or court project - start to finish - without delay.
About Hellas Construction, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is America's largest sports contractor specializing in the construction and installation of sports surfaces.
