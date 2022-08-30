Indus Communities, a Houston-based owner and developer of multi-family apartment communities, recently acquired five apartment properties in Southwest Houston, pushing the company's total assets to more than $1 billion.
The following properties bring Indus' total units to more than 10,500 spread across 37 communities:
· Park Pointe (formerly known as Plantation Place), a 320-unit property
· Costa Verde (formerly known as Forest Green), a 265-unit property
· Las Rocas (formerly known as Shadow Ridge), a 213-unit property
· Costa Maya (formerly known as Westwood Ridge), a 280-unit property
· The Fountains of Chimney Rock, a 265-unit property
"Four of these five properties represent the largest single acquisition in our 20-year history," said Manu Gupta, Managing Director of Indus Communities. "Bringing these communities into our portfolio not only demonstrates Indus' ongoing commitment to uplifting the communities where our properties are located, it's also central to our overall strategy of creating valuable opportunities for our investors."
Gupta also commented that Indus recently was recognized by the National Apartment Association for the Major Rehab Community of the Year award along with being named an NAA Top Employer for 2022.
Following acquisition, Indus typically upgrades its communities with new plumbing fixtures, security cameras, new appliances, roof improvements, and common area upgrades.
About Indus Management
Indus Management was founded on a simple yet powerful idea: to transform neighborhoods and lives. Since 2002 we have been committed to making neighborhoods stronger and safer by revitalizing communities in the greater Houston area. As a family-owned business, we have made a conscious choice to pay our success forward by helping our residents who live in our properties along with their families and friends. This philosophy also extends to our employee base. Approximately 20% of all employees are invested in the business. For further information, visit induscommunities.com.
Michael Harger, Dir. of Marketing & Digital Communications
Indus Management Group
713-774-5618
michael harger, Indus Communities, 1 9728396453, michael.harger@indusmgmt.com
