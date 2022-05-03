One Centralized Platform Activates, Measures and Governs Content Syndication, Digital Display, Events, and Social Campaigns to Inform Next Best Investment
AUSTIN, Texas, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Integrate, the leader in B2B Precision Demand Marketing (PDM) announced today at Forrester's B2B Summit North America new cross-channel capabilities with the launch of Precision Social and cross-channel Insights in the Demand Acceleration Platform. Precision Social enables the ability to activate target account lists in social, rounding out Integrate's cross-channel activation offerings, which also includes Precision Syndication, Precision Digital, and Precision Events. Data from these solutions are funneled into a new cross-channel Insights experience in Integrate's Demand Acceleration Platform. For the first time, B2B marketers have one centralized platform that brings together data from social, content syndication, digital ads, and in-person and virtual events to illuminate channel performance.
The B2B buying process continues to evolve toward a digital, personalized B2C experience. Recent Gartner research found that meeting with sales reps makes up only 17% of today's buying process. Meanwhile, IDC reported that B2B buyers are digital first and digital always. Moreover, Forrester suggests that in 2022 B2B buyers will have higher than ever expectations of being heard, known and understood.
"In today's B2B marketing, teams are faced with the challenge of creating personalized experiences for buyers in whatever channels that their buyers are exploring. Thus, making it critical for marketers to design campaigns with an omni-channel motion," said Jeremy Bloom, co-founder and CEO of Integrate. "Integrate's platform is built for a cross-channel Precision Demand Marketing approach by providing a single platform that makes it easier to activate, govern, and measure marketing campaigns across numerous channels, including social, digital advertising, in-person and virtual events, and content syndication."
Integrate's new capabilities support a cross-channel, connected and flexible Precision Demand Marketing approach. The Insights enhancements include interactive insights dashboards, campaign creation and workflow tools, as well as new features for ABM and target account list optimization that enhances the ability for B2B marketers to create precision-driven account-based marketing campaigns.
Additionally, Precision Social unlocks the ability to activate LinkedIn ad campaigns and route leads generated by LinkedIn Lead Gen Forms, which can boost social conversion rates up to 5x. Integrate's Precision Social includes integrations with LinkedIn ads and Facebook Messenger and Lead Ads. The new solution allows B2B marketers to activate target account lists for social campaigns directly within the Demand Acceleration Platform, measure account-level performance without spreadsheets, and enhance lead data by adding firmographic data and business emails sourced through Integrate data partnerships. Precision Social unifies reporting for LinkedIn ad campaigns with all other channels, ensuring marketable and actionable leads from LinkedIn Lead Gen Forms, while also automating the processes necessary for cross-channel account activation.
Precision Social includes the following capabilities:
- Account targeting: Upload target account lists and prioritize the accounts using buyer intent data to drive Precision Social campaigns on LinkedIn.
- Ad and campaign creation: A full service offering to create and launch LinkedIn ads to unify brand experience across digital and social channels.
- Integration with LinkedIn Lead Gen Forms: Connect LinkedIn Lead Gen Forms to Integrate's Demand Acceleration Platform to validate and route leads with correct field mapping to marketing automation and CRM systems.
- Lead Enhance: Enhancement of leads records with firmographic data and business emails (business email is only available in North America).
"We already use Integrate for our content syndication and display advertising, and the ability to activate social campaigns would be a game changer," said Anthony Mennie, Marketing Manager at LeadIQ. "Having one central platform to activate, govern, and measure our cross-channel campaigns will make our marketing efforts more effective and scalable."
For more information on Integrate's new cross-channel capabilities, please visit our blog, "Introducing the Next Demand Channel in Integrate's Demand Acceleration Platform: Precision Social."
To learn more on how to take a cross-channel approach, please download, "The Guide to Cross Channel Activation."
About Integrate
Integrate activates, governs, and measures marketing campaigns across demand channels. This enables marketers to launch cross-channel buyer experiences, ensure data integrity, measure the impact of their programs, and inform the next best investments. Integrate works with high-growth and enterprise organizations like Salesforce, Microsoft, Akamai, and Pluralsight to power their Precision Demand Marketing strategies. Today, Integrate's Demand Acceleration Platform helps create more precise and personalized buying experiences that reach the right buyer with the right message at the right point in their buying journey, and ultimately convert more leads to revenue. For more information, please visit http://www.integrate.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.
