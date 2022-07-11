FutureSolve, one of the leading future of work companies in the US has entered into a joint venture with QJumpers and their innovative new A.I. Talent Sourcing Solution.
RICHARDSON, Texas, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FutureSolve, one of the leading future of work companies in the US has entered into a joint venture with QJumpers and their innovative new A.I. Talent Sourcing Solution. The new company is called QJumpers USA LLC. This collaboration is the best of both worlds. On one hand, you have tailored CHRO advisory services. On the other, you have an AI system that works incredibly well in finding talent where traditional methods fail.Talent Pipelines
Rather than the more transactional approach of 'acquiring talent' through traditional methods, the AI Talent Sourcing solution builds deep pools of active and passive quality candidates for each organization. With skills and leadership shortages continuing to be one of the leading business concerns, the new joint venture provides an innovative answer to this major global problem of not having ready access to quality talent.
A New Source of Talent
Recruiters are accustomed to piles of unvetted resumes being served on a silver platter through job boards. But that can only get them so far in terms of their organization's success. Companies can gain major efficiencies by identifying passive candidates who are likely a better fit for the position. QJumpers has developed a unique approach that discovers the best matched people for the job by searching publicly available information on the internet and vast databases of professional talent.
The quality of candidates is of utmost importance. The QJumpers' A.I. talent sourcing tool addresses this need by finding quality candidates with proper fit through a ranked list of the best matched talent.
Innovation in Recruitment
QJumpers specializes in developing technology for recruiting and sourcing talent. Its most popular A.I. Talent Sourcing Tool includes a wide range of features such as advanced candidate search, job description analysis, ranked candidate lists candidate engagement, live and unbiased profiles, improved diversity hiring, a built-in talent pool, and access to millions of candidates.
The Answer to Your Talent Sourcing Needs
FutureSolve and QJumpers join forces to bring innovative hiring technology and services to the US market. Among the many benefits of this partnership are better and faster hiring of talented people and the ability to quickly fill executive and skilled positions. FutureSolve's human capital leadership expertise plus QJumpers' innovative talent sourcing system provides a great solution for private equity groups and companies with technical and leadership needs for the future.
Simon Oldham, CEO and Co-Founder of QJumpers says that "this new partnership with FutureSolve opens new doors for QJumpers in the US. Their highly experienced team of advisors already provide advice and CHRO services to many corporations throughout USA. They now have a new tool in their toolbox to address the talent shortage problems. We also appreciate the extensive knowledge that the FutureSolve team have within the US HR Technology sector to help guide our business decisions.''
"I have always said that if you do not know what good looks like, anything looks good. FutureSolve's advisory team knows what good organizations and organizational development looks like. They understand the strategies, approach, and methodologies required for success in building/staffing organizations. QJumpers has successfully built an impactful business over almost two decades. The company's AI capabilities and recent enhancements are powerful, productive, and hugely advanced. Simon Oldham and team are knowledgeable, professional, and most importantly inspired to be the best in class, both currently and in the future. I am excited, as our customers are, with this advanced selection/staffing capability." Dave Loeser, Founder FutureSolve.
