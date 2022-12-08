Have you ever wondered what is behind the rapid deployment of emergency communications and assistance when a loved one falls, and immediate help is needed?
SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Working 24/7/365 in the background to address the well-being of loved ones and help ensure the most positive outcome when an accident, fall, or other incident occurs is Viiz, a leading provider of emergency, care, and call center services.
With Verizon's Get Help – Professional Monitoring service, available only with a compatible Apple Watch, Viiz agents provide voice-call response in the event of a fall alert or when the user taps the Get Help button on Verizon's Care Smart app on the Apple Watch.1
When Verizon's Get Help – Professional Monitoring service is activated, a Get Help user can easily contact a Get Help call center whenever assistance is needed by simply tapping the Get Help button on their paired Apple Watch. A Get Help agent contacts the Apple Watch wearer and remains on the line until the watch wearer feels safe. If needed, they can conference in a "Trust Circle" contact or call 911.
The Care Smart app is compatible with Apple Watch Series 4 and later, Apple Watch Ultra, and Apple Watch SE, running watch OS 9. Apple Watch helps users stay healthy, active, and connected with new features and enhanced experiences including AFib History, updated Workout app, sleep tracking for even more insights with sleep stages, a new Medications experience to manage and track medications, and more.
The Viiz professional monitoring technology platform pulls in a full range of enriched data to assist the Get Help agent's support of the situation.2 In addition, an alert from Verizon's Care Smart app can directly notify those in the Apple Watch wearer's Trust Circle and provide the watch's location.
"Viiz is both proud and excited to be working with Verizon", said Elise Bellick, Viiz Vice President of Sales. "This program is another example of how our innovative approach to telematics, personal safety applications, and call center emergency services are delivering solutions that give compassionate support and peace of mind to loved ones, their partners, families, and caregivers."
Viiz is a leading emergency voice services and support provider operating throughout North America. The company's call center expertise and capabilities are enriched by an active research and development team that innovates and evolves platforms supporting a full range of traditional and leading-edge service center scenarios. With these and other evolving solutions, Viiz enables clients to transform their service centers into sustainable best-in-class customer experiences.
All Viiz emergency call agents are Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) Certified, and its call center operations meet or exceed National Emergency Number Association (NENA) standards for call answering.
1 Viiz is an independent company and not a Verizon affiliate or agent.
2 Verizon does not represent, warrant, or guarantee the reliability, accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of any location information provided to Viiz communications through the Care Smart app in connection with the Get Help - Professional Monitoring service.
ABOUT Viiz:
Viiz, is a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)/Software as a Service (SaaS) company with operations in Texas, Alabama, Alberta, Canada, and the Philippines. For more than twenty years, the company has provided emergency, customer care, and voice services on behalf of its customers. The Viiz customer base includes every Tier 1 and Tier 2 carrier in the U.S. and Canada, along with mobile, cable, IoT, and other enterprise partners. The Viiz portfolio includes a broad array of voice applications all delivered from a multi-application platform offering a complete BPO, SaaS, or hybrid solution.
