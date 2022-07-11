Doug Palmer's addition to the company boosts construction and development volume with expanded multifamily services under Liberty Group Construction Services.
IRVING, Texas, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Liberty Paint and Drywall, LLC launches Liberty Group Construction Services, a multifamily construction company, with the addition of Doug Palmer as the Senior Vice President of Renovations for their new Liberty Renovations division, effective July 11, 2022.
Mr. Palmer brings 30 years of experience in multifamily renovations with an impressive resume that includes overseeing over $100 million in projects to successful completion in twelve states. His previous experience includes leading numerous construction teams for companies like United Renovations/Katerra, Olympus Property, and BH Management, in addition to having a personal understanding of the ownership side of the business. He is an All-Lines Insurance Adjuster who has passed the National Contractor's Exam in addition to the General Contractor exam in California, Arizona, and Kansas. To better serve and understand his clients, he also obtained the National Apartment Association's (NAA) designations of Certified Apartment Manager (CAM) and Certified Apartment Portfolio Supervisor (CAPS). His passions include coaching a Special Olympics Swim Team.
"We are thrilled to welcome Doug as SVP of our renovations division. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that is a tremendous benefit to our clients," said Lars Hardt, President of Liberty Group Construction Services. "He is passionate about his work and a world-class leader who will serve as a role model for our employees, clients, vendors, and anyone who gets a chance to work with him."
Doug Palmer will oversee all aspects of Liberty Renovations, including due diligence, design, scope preparation, contract negotiations, and everything else required for successful project completion. His addition as SVP of Renovations will allow the company to expand its services to include existing investments. In addition to new construction painting and drywall services already provided by Liberty Paint and Drywall, Liberty Group Construction Services can offer roofing, renovation, restoration, and remodeling services.
About Liberty Group Construction Services
Liberty Group Construction Services is a Multifamily and Commercial Construction company based in Irving, TX, specializing in New Construction Paint and Drywall, Renovation, Roofing & Restoration, and Commercial & Decorative Flooring. They currently operate under Liberty Paint and Drywall LLC, Liberty Renovations, and Black Diamond Flooring, LLC. They work with commercial and multifamily owners, investors, and management companies to achieve their investment goals through trusted partnership, competitive pricing, clear communication, and innovative practices to retain and extend the investment's economic value and useful life.
