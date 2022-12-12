Through the Decorated Families Program, the holiday-decor franchise gives back during the winter season.
ST. LOUIS, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Christmas Decor, the 350-unit-plus holiday decorating franchise, is all about the spirit of the season. In addition to lighting up customers' residences all over North America, the brand's franchisees also host a charitable initiative each winter where they donate a beautifully decorated lighting setup and installation service to a deserving military family.
This year, Christmas Decor of St. Louis owner Julie Bugajski and her crew decorated Todd O'Neal's home on Monday, December 5. The O'Neals were nominated and won the honor of "Decorated Family" and will enjoy the $2,000 decoration package at their residence in Arnold.
O'Neal served in the Army in the 10th mountain infantry and served two combat tours in Iraq during nearly five years of active duty. After being discharged from the Army, O'Neal has devoted his life to raising his four children with his wife of 16 years.
The installation process took a couple of hours, and once the sun went down, the Christmas Decor team lit up the display for the owners and all of the neighborhood to see. The display will stay up until January when the company will be back to handle taking it down.
Since 2003, Christmas Decor has been helping military families in America celebrate the holidays with this program. The franchise has lit up the homes of many thankful service members and veterans, transforming them into a winter wonderland.
Bugajski is happy to be a part of a franchise system that honors military members and offers them a little slice of joy during the Christmas Season. She is excited to see the O'Neals' reactions once they see the finished product on display.
