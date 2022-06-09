digitalML expands leadership team with new Customer Success Manager
NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- digitalML, a SaaS provider of the ignite Platform, a holistic API catalog with extended API lifecycle management, announces Ashley Schultz joining the team as Customer Success Manager.
As part of the role, Schultz will work with digitalML's Fortune 500 customers on continuing and expanding their success. Schultz will guide customers through the stages of their digital maturity journeys, while keeping them up to date on product developments and fostering continued loyalty.
Schultz worked previously at FedEx as an API Experience Lead and Developer Portal Product Manager, responsible for driving the execution of key strategic initiatives for the FedEx API Product Portfolio. She oversaw FedEx's strategic and tactical e-Commerce engagement and partnership with key technical partners. She has also developed and managed strategic relationships with industry leaders including Square, GitHub, Slack, Box, and Wise (formerly TransferWise).
Jeremy Sindall, digitalML's founder and CEO says, "Our customers realize they need one catalog for APIs, Services, and Events, supporting multiple runtimes and complex lifecycles to deliver digital success. They look to our rich experience over many years to help them deliver this vision. With Schultz's experience at FedEx, we feel she has a good pulse on the needs of Fortune 500 enterprises and can help aid them in a successful journey towards API maturity."
