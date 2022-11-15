MeBeBot receives independent validation that its AI Intelligent Assistant and Employee Experience Solution provides enterprise-level security and compliance with industry standards.
AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MeBeBot, Inc. announced today that it has achieved SOC 2 Type 2 compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations also known as SSAE 18. The news follows MeBeBot's SOC 2 Type 1 certification announced earlier this year.
"As today's business leaders make progress toward their digital transformation initiatives, selecting secure solutions that meet the high standards set by AICPA's SOC 2 Type certification process has become an important requirement," said Beth White, Founder and CEO of MeBeBot. "Data security is vital to our corporate strategy and the development of our technology. Receiving SOC 2 Type 2 certification is an important validation of our commitment and investment to provide customers with an experience they can trust."
Achieving SOC 2 Type 1 certification is a specific point in time attestation of the controls MeBeBot put in place. SOC 2 Type 2 certification takes it a step further by evaluating the controls over a longer period of time to ensure that the design and operational effectiveness meets requirements.
"We are proud to have achieved SOC 2 Type 2 certification in the early stages of our company's development," said Martin La Rosa, Director of Engineering at MeBeBot. "Deep validation of our design and processes around security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy controls will provide our customers with the level of confidence they need to partner with MeBeBot."
MeBeBot is powering digital workplace transformation using AI and automation so that companies can do more with less, gaining efficiencies and improving productivity in this challenging business environment. Companies waste countless hours with inefficient internal processes due to manual and outdated support infrastructure.
With MeBeBot's AI Intelligent Assistant, HR, IT, and Ops teams are augmented with AI technology that handles the easy, repetitive tasks, enabling the humans to tackle the more challenging, strategic work. MeBeBot automates manual and ticket-based employee FAQ management, push messages, and pulse surveys all within the existing flow of work, in Slack, Teams, or SharePoint.
MeBeBot was audited by Prescient Assurance, a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B, SAAS companies worldwide. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting in the US and Canada and provides risk management and assurance services which includes but is not limited to SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR. For more information about Prescient Assurance, you may reach out them at info@prescientassurance.com.
An unqualified opinion on a SOC 2 Type 2 audit report demonstrates MeBeBot, Inc.'s current and future customers that they manage their data with the highest standard of security and compliance.
About MeBeBot
MeBeBot's AI Intelligent Assistant, recently selected as a "Brilliant Bot" in the Slack App Directory, seamlessly installs as an app in Teams, Slack, or web portals to provide employees with instant automated answers to global HR, IT and Ops FAQS. It also provides real-time usage Dashboards, Push Messaging, and custom Pulse Surveys, generating instant employee feedback on of-the-moment questions.
MeBeBot's "one-stop bot" is trusted by leading organizations such as e2open, Epicor, Abrigo, Ziff Davis, Care.com, IGT, CrowdStreet, Terminal, and HireVue to elevate the employee experience so work can be more meaningful and valuable.
